Black-owned businesses in area optimistic post-pandemic

Voltaire Blaine, owner of Style by Blaine, catches some rays. He can’t wait to get back to business as usual. (Photo by Stacia Friedman)

by Stacia Friedman

On June 4, State Rep. Chris Rabb addressed a peaceful march through Mt. Airy and Chestnut Hill calling for police reform. At the time, he told the Local that people wanted “substance,” and he listed several legislative steps needed. Among them was Rabb’s bill to track abusive police officers. “It would create a statewide database of bad actors in law enforcement, so that when they leave one police force, they can’t sneak onto another police force and cause mayhem in that community,” said Rabb.

When we contacted Rabb on June 23, he was elated.

“Things have changed since we last spoke,” he said. “My bill passed the House and should pass the Senate this week.”

Rabb’s confidence is based on the fact that both the PA House and Senate are Republican.

“If the House approves, it is likely the Senate will pass it into law,” he said.

As for the impact of the mass protests from coast to coast, Rabb remains optimistic.

“Positive protests can lead to positive policy changes,” he said.

We checked in with several Black business owners in the area to find out their response to recent events. Chestnut Hill businesses were advised to board up windows in advance of the protests, and some retailers took it one step further.

“Several of us volunteered to stay out all night, sitting in lawn chairs in front of our stores,” said Shannon Williams of the Spice Rack, 8428 Germantown Ave. (phillyspicerack@gmail.com). “We took shifts, and local residents brought us sandwiches and water. The community spirit was incredible.”

Williams has mixed emotions about what transpired in Philadelphia and across the nation, viewing the protests as a catalyst for both positive and negative forces.

“Someone dropped off a pallet of bricks in the middle of an urban area where there were no construction sites. It’s like throwing a match on gasoline,” he said. “People had been pent up for months. They were out of work. They took advantage of the situation.”

However, Williams remains hopeful.

“The Spice Rack never closed because we are an essential business, selling not just spices but beans, pasta and rice,” he said. “When customers express surprise that we are open, I tell them I’ve been here the whole time. It’s the world that closed.”

What keeps customers coming back? According to Williams, it’s the Vermont smoked maple syrup.

“We carry 5,000 items. The syrup, used for maple glazed salmon, is our most popular.”



Spice Rack co-owner Shannon Williams shows off his popular Vermont smoke maple syrup. (Photo by Stacia Friedman)



Voltaire Blaine, owner of Style by Blaine, 8433 Germantown Ave. (www.facebook.com/stylebyblain), is one of many Chestnut Hill businesses that boarded their storefronts, then stood guard with Williams and other storeowners. “I am all for peaceful protest but not for looting. For a small business owner, that kind of destruction can put you out of business,” said Blaine, whose shop carries exclusive high-end brands of shoes for men and women including Gaziano, Alden and Paraboot.

Will Brown, owner of The Duke’s Barber Shop, 7946 Germantown Ave. (dukebarberco.com), is preparing to reopen after July 4.

“Our customers are anxious to return. We’ve been closed since March 13,” said Brown, who is a classically trained, fifth generation barber.

Regarding the current protests, Brown said, “I hope we can all learn from every experience. We are all in this together,”

Matt Washington, co-owner of The Juice Room, a vegan cafe at 7127 Germantown Ave. (215-248-1122), reports that the pandemic and protests have not slowed business.

“We have been able to stay open offering curbside service and takeout,” said Washington.

Their specialty? A green smoothie containing banana, mango, kale, spinach and honey. “Everybody in the neighborhood is very positive and hopeful. There are issues that need to be addressed,” he said.

At Mount Airy Deli, 7200 Devon St. (mtairydeli.com), business has never been better.

“People are working from home and discovering us through home delivery services, including GrubHub. Door Dash and Black & Mobile,” said Jarrod Thomas, son of owner Nicole Thomas.

Known for their hoagies and party trays, the deli has some unique twists on Philly favorites.

“We invented the salmon cheeseburger, which comes topped with three shrimp, and our salmon cheesesteak, topped with sautéed spinach, onions and tartar sauce,” said Thomas.

Stacia Friedman, of Mt. Airy, is a novelist and frequent freelance contributor to the Local and other publications and websites.

Please take the time to support our journalism. You can do that with a subscription or with a tax-deductible donation to the Chestnut Hill Community Fund, which launched a support fund for the Local to help us remain funded during this pandemic. Thank you for your support!