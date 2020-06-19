Hill mom, daughter, create int’l online literary magazine

Karen Rile, a Chestnut Hill resident since 1987, is an author, teacher of fiction and creative nonfiction at the University of Pennsylvania and founder (with her daughter, Lauren) of “Cleaver,” an award-winning online literary and book review magazine.

by Len Lear

St. Thomas Aquinas wrote many centuries ago that “What is evident to the wise is not evident to all.” One thing that is definitely evident to the wise is that Karen Rile is one of Philadelphia’s brightest literary lights. Karen grew up in West Mt Airy (Pelham Road, and then Upsal Street) but has lived with her husband in Chestnut Hill since 1987.

Karen, who teaches fiction and creative nonfiction at the University of Pennsylvania, is the author of “Winter Music,” a novel set in Philadelphia, and numerous works of fiction and creative nonfiction. Her writing has appeared in at least seven literary magazines and has been listed among “The Best American Short Stories.”

Rile has written articles and book reviews for countless publications including The New York Times, but possibly her most impressive literary accomplishment is Cleaver Magazine, of which she is founding editor. Cleaver is an internationally recognized, award-winning online literary and book review magazine that was created almost eight years ago in Chestnut Hill.

“Ever since she was little, my oldest daughter, Lauren, and I had talked about starting a literary magazine,” Rile told us in an interview last week. “My daughter was a published poet and had served as an editor at American Poetry Review while she was still in high school. We also had a fair amount of design experience. But we had hesitated because we understood the difficulties and expense of distributing a print journal. Then, in late 2012 we realized that we had the web design skills to create a digital magazine, so we decided to go for it.”

The Riles’ first full-length issue came out in March, 2013. In the beginning, “Cleaver” was just the Riles, but now it has a large staff of editors working on all phases of publication, from reading through submissions in their digital “slush pile” to working directly with writers on developmental edits, copyediting, proofreading, etc.

(Lauren’s involvement with the magazine has been significantly reduced because she runs her own small arts organization, Tangle Movement Arts, an aerial theater company — which has been featured in the Local — in addition to a full-time job and being a parent to two small children.)

Currently, Rile is preparing issue No. 30, which will be seen at the end of June.

“From the beginning,” she said, “Cleaver took off very quickly, both in scope and popularity —much faster than I anticipated — in part because, from the beginning, we offered excellent literary content in a clean, unpretentious, accessible format. Part of our mission is to promote the work of new and emerging writers and artists of all ages alongside that of established voices.”

“Cleaver,” by the way, seems like a strange name for a literary magazine. Lauren came up with the name when she was in middle school. To “cleave” is both to stick tight and to fall away. A cleaver is the most broad-edged and brutally efficient kitchen knife, designed to be swung like a hammer for the most effective channel of force. “Cleave” also means to come together with strong attachment. “We love the name because it brings together dissonance and harmony,” said Karen, “and it’s visual and quirky. People remember it.”

Unlike many magazines (it is no secret that many hard-copy print magazines and newspapers are on life support), Cleaver does not focus on specific issues or topics but rather literary genres. They publish original works of fiction, “flash” (very short prose pieces), poetry, visual narrative, creative nonfiction and art in their literary quarterly.

They also offer weekly content including book reviews, author interviews, craft essays (that is, essays about the craft of writing), comix and even an advice column, “Ask June Cleaver.” (“June” is the pseudonym of a Harvard-educated lawyer who lives in Chestnut Hill.) And readers never pay to access Cleaver’s content.

“When we started the magazine,” said Rile, “our goal was that it be self-supporting (meaning, I would not need to spend my own money on production and maintenance costs) by year 10. We hit that goal around year six, thanks to support from the Philadelphia Cultural Fund, Kelly Writers House and donors.

“Cleaver is unusual if not unique as a self-supporting magazine in terms of what it is able to produce on a small budget. If you look at our masthead, you will see a staff of about 30 volunteer editors and our five current hard-working summer interns. I serve as the chief fiction editor. Our creative nonfiction editor, Lise Funderburg, of West Mt. Airy, is my colleague in the Creative Writing Program at the University of Pennsylvania. Our art editor, Raymond Rorke, of West Philadelphia, is the graphic designer at the Clay Studio and an award-winning ceramic artist. Our visual narrative editor, Emily Steinberg of Elkins Park, is a professor at Penn State … Having an unpaid but dedicated in-house web editor (i.e., me!) makes us much lighter on our feet than if we had to pay a webmaster and wait for them to respond.”

According to Rile, “If you had to describe our style in three words it would be ‘quirky, eclectic and specific.’ Specificity is perhaps the most important of the three. We believe that language matters.”

For more information, visit www.cleavermagazine.com. You can reach Len Lear at lenlear@chestnuthilllocal.com