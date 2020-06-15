Chestnut Hill Institutional Leaders issue statement on racial equality

The Chestnut Hill Institutional Leaders have released a joint statement on racial equity, titled “Racial Equity is the Only Path.” The Chestnut Hill Institutional Leaders group is composed of 13 of Chestnut Hill’s respected and long-standing organizations, representing various aspects of Chestnut Hill life: the arts, education, community, horticulture, medicine, environment, media, and business. All of the member organizations are listed at the bottom of their unanimous declaration. Following is the joint statement:

RACIAL EQUITY IS THE ONLY PATH



A message from the Chestnut Hill Institutional Leaders



Once again, we find ourselves grieving the unjust loss of life and acts of violence against Black Americans in our country. As a group of community-based organizations that work together and collaborate on a regular basis, we unequivocally condemn violence, standing in solidarity with other communities and with every person who rejects hatred, racism, bigotry, intimidation, and social division.



As leaders of various Chestnut Hill institutions, we want to make it known that:

We believe that Black Lives Matter

We maintain that peaceful protest and informed discourse are foundations of American democracy

We believe that racism creates inequity and inequality in economic and educational opportunity, housing, health care, and environmental security

We pledge to work toward the elimination of racism and the social inequities, by working together collectively, and being proactive in our individual activities, as never before in order to create a more just, inclusive, and peaceful society

We commit to awareness, growth and action through self-examination, recognition and dismantling of power imbalances where they exist, and institutional accountability within our organizations

Signed jointly by:

Chestnut Hill Business Association

Chestnut Hill College

Chestnut Hill Community Association

Chestnut Hill Conservancy

Chestnut Hill Hospital

Chestnut Hill Local

Crefeld School

Friends of the Wissahickon

Morris Arboretum

Norwood-Fontbonne Academy

Philadelphia Cricket Club

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy

Woodmere Art Museum