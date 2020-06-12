Martha Vivian White (Vivian), 99, of Madison, AL, formerly of Wyndmoor, PA, passed away on May 30, 2020 at Valley View Health and Rehabilitation in Madison, AL.

Vivian was born on January 18, 1921 in Coffeeville, MS to the late Marion Elmore Davis and Annie Ethel Pittman Davis. Her heart was with her home and family. After her children went to college, she enjoyed working at the Chestnut Hill Community Association where she applied the managerial skills she learned at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. during World War II. It was at the Pentagon where she met and fell in love with the “love of her life” and late husband Charles Arthur White, Jr., who passed away in 1990.

Vivian is survived by son Charles Arthur White III and his partner, Renee Truelove, of Danbury, CT; daughter, Grace W. Hastie and her husband Robert S. Hastie; grandson Robert K. Higdon and his wife, Lolita Higdon, and great granddaughter Lilly Grace Higdon all of Madison, AL.

A service to honor Vivian was held Friday June 5, 2020 at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home in Madison, AL. Another service will be planned for a later date in Pennsylvania.

