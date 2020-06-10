Crime Report, June 11: Three burglaries and one theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from June 1 to June 7, 2020

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

June 1. Burglary at approximately 3:10 a.m. on the 7700 block of Germantown Avenue. Police responded to the location for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, police observed the side door open and broken. Police discovered an unknown person ransacked the store; no one was inside the building. An unknown amount of prescriptions and merchandise was taken.

June 1. Burglary at approximately 7:25 a.m. on the corner of Bethlehem Pike and Germantown Avenue. Police observed business doors smashed. Nothing appeared stolen at this time.

June 2. Burglary at approximately 11:41 p.m. on the unit block of West Evergreen Avenue. Police responded to a burglary alarm for an ATM on the unit block of W. Evergreen Avenue. Upon arrival, police could see that the rear access to the building was pried open. There was damage to the ATM.

June 7. Theft on500 block of W. Willow Grove Avenue. A man told police that after he parked his vehicle on the 500 block of W. Willow Grove Avenue, he dropped his phone, and an unknown person took it and accessed his financial information. The offender made purchases of roughly $270.

Summary: four crimes for the week – three burglaries and one theft

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.