Crime Report: One vehicle theft and eight thefts from vehicles

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from May 24, 2020, to June 1, 2020

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

May 22. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of Tohopeka Lane. Complainant states he parked his vehicle on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 8 a.m. and came out on May 24, 2020, at 9:45 a.m. He noticed the $10 in change was missing. The vehicle doors were left unlocked.

May 25. Theft from vehicle at approximately 6 p.m. on the 7700 Stenton Avenue. The complainant states that an unknown offender removed both driver’s side tires and rims from his 2007 black Chevy Impala. Tires and rims are valued at $325.

May 26. Theft from a vehicle at approximately 3:30 p.m. A woman told police she parked her vehicle at a park entrance near West Bells Mill Road. She returned around 3:30 p.m. and discovered her window broken and her purse missing. Also missing were her car keys, $30 cash and several credit cards. Several unauthorized transactions were made on the woman’s credit cards totaling $1,975. The total value of all items missing is $2,205.

May 27. Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of Rex Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. A man told police he left his vehicle unsecured at the above location when he came out; he discovered his wallet was missing.

May 28. Theft from vehicle on Valley Green Road at approximately 3 p.m. Police responded to the above location and observed that the passenger side window shattered. The complainant stated items were taken from the passenger side seat only. [not listed]

May 28. Vehicle Theft on the 8000 block of Roanoke Street. The complainant stated that his 2011 Silver Subaru Outback was parked on Roanoke Street on May 27, at 2 p.m. He observed it gone on May 28 at 4 p.m. The vehicle is registered to the complainant’s mother, who just recently passed away. It was part of the estate.

May 29. Theft from vehicle on Bells Mill Road and Germantown Avenue at approximately 4:40 p.m. A woman told police she parked her vehicle on Bells Mill Road and Germantown Avenue and left her purse in plain view in the vehicle. When she returned, both the rear and front windows were broken, and her purse was missing. The following items were taken one purse and one wallet containing a driver’s license and various credit cards.

May 30. Two thefts from vehicle on Valley Green Road and Wolcott Drive at approximately 6:14 p.m. The complainants parked their vehicles at the listed location while inside the park. Complainant #1 left his vehicle unlocked, and an unknown person entered his vehicle.

The following items were taken from complainant #1 vehicle: 1-tan military bookbag, car keys, one black wallet, military I.D. Social Security Card, one Navy Federal Debit Card, Rifle cards, one iPhone XS. The estimated total value of items is $1,100.

Complainant #2 left her vehicle locked and secured. However, she left her property on the floor behind the passenger’s seat. The rear passenger side window was broken. The following items were taken: One blue backpack, one iPhone 7, one phone charger, one umbrella, one pair of glasses and miscellaneous items. The total estimated value of items is $700.

Summary: Nine crimes – One vehicle theft and eight thefts from vehicles

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.