Hill boards up shops as precaution while looting spreads through region

Photos by Leisha Shaffer and Pete Mazzaccaro

As Philadelphia was experiencing a third day of protests, Monday, sparked by the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police last week, many Chestnut Hill businesses decided to take precautions against widespread looting and protected their storefronts with sheets of plywood.

An email went out Monday morning from Chestnut Hill Business Association director Philip Dawson, in which he told business association members that Philadelphia Police had suggested businesses take the precaution of boarding up their stores.

“After the looting and rioting began downtown this weekend, I reached out to the 14th District to request guidance and recommendations on our District’s response to the unrest,” Dawson wrote. “A few minutes ago I received a call from the District, and after reviewing current developments, the Police are recommending that Chestnut Hill businesses consider boarding up their premises as soon as possible as a proactive protection against looting.”

At the time, reports were circulating that both the CVS at 7700 Germantown Avenue and the Wine and Spirits shop at the Top of the Hill Plaza had been broken into and looted.

Richard Snowden, managing partner of Bowman Properties, the most significant owner of both commercial and residential rentals on Germantown Avenue, said that he moved to board up his properties after hearing from both the CHBA and his tenants.

“Just as I was getting out of a staff meeting and a subsequent conference call around 10:30 a.m. yesterday, our phones were blowing up at the office with calls from tenants wanting us to board up their stores,” he said. “We were late in our decision on this and did not really go to work until just after noon, finishing near eight.”

Snowden said the look of Germantown Avenue shops covered in plywood was not something he was in favor of, but said, but that he thinks it was the prudent thing to do.

“With our post-COVID reopening upon us this weekend, boarding up our buildings was the last thing in the world that I wanted to do,” he said. “That said, it was prudent and I am proud of not only our company’s efforts, but of many in Chestnut Hill who joined in to help including other building owners, shop keepers and residents. I fielded several emails from individuals in the community who wanted to gather friends and neighbors to form human chains to protect the business district. While that response was amazing and shows the depth of feeling about this community, I asked them not to put themselves in harm’s way.

“All in all, I think Chestnut Hill should be proud of itself for reacting in the fashion that it did.”

In an email today, Dawson confirmed that no looting took place overnight.

“While it is undeniably distressing to see the windows of our commercial corridor boarded up and papered over, the temporary measure provides important protection to these storefronts in case police are obliged to manage large-scale unrest on the Avenue,” he said. “… we were fortunate that no accounts of looting or violence were reported last night.”

Dawson also addressed the timing for removing the boards.



“We are already receiving questions about when boards should be removed, and I am in touch with the 14th [Police] District regarding their assessment of the risk,” he wrote. ” While every business must make their own decision about when they feel comfortable uncovering their building, I am cautiously optimistic that we will be in a position to consider this within 24-48 hours, provided that tonight’s curfew is peaceful and there are no renewed upticks of violence.”

