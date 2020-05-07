City optimistic COVID-19 trends show disease peaks in the past

City health commissioner, Dr. Thomas Farley, today said that overall picture of the city’s months-long battle with COVID-19 is a positive one.

“All the data says, in general we’re moving in the right direction,” he said at the city’s daily press update on COVI-19.

Still, Farley recommended caution.

He reported 350 additional cases of the disease, bringing the city’s total number since the epidemic began to 17,047. While demonstrating a downward trend, Faley said that number indicated that the virus is still in circulation.

“There are plenty of people out there with this infection, so we can’t reopen yet,” he said.

In addition to the new cases, Farley reported 13 new deaths from the disease, bringing the total number of city residents to have died from COVID-19 to 816. Of that number, 425 were nursing home residents.

Farley said testing options continue to expand and promised the city’s website clearinghouse for COVID-19 data and information, phila.gov/covid-19, would be updated soon with addresses and a map of all 40 testing sites currently offering tests.

Finally, Farley again reiterated the need for city residents to continue practicing social distancing and asked everyone to wear masks in public.

“Get used to it now, ” he said of getting in the habit of earing masks. “It’s going to make a big difference in the future.”

