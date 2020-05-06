Philadelphia COVID-19 update: City going in right direction, people encouraged to stay home for Mother’s Day

City Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley today reported 287 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,697. Farley noted that some of the bigger labs were behind on reporting and that the likely lower than it should be

Farley also confirmed 60 additional fatalities in the city, bringing the number of city residents to have died from COVID-19 since the epidemic began to 803. Farley said the high number was likely due to a back log of reporting, noting that two days ago, he reported zero casualties. Farley said 424 of the 803 people to die were nursing home residents.

City hospitals were treating slightly fewer people for COVID-19, Farley said with 936 patients in city hospitals and 1,739 people in the southeastern Pennsylvania region.

At the end of his remarks, Farley spoke about being regularly asked when the city can reopen.

“We can’t say because we can’t predict the future,” he said. “This virus has more surprises in store for us.

” I understand the uncertainty is difficult, but we’re clearly moving in the right direction. Our actions are saving lives. Stay home. When you’re out of your home wear a mask.”

Mother’s Day Guidance:

Prior to Dr. Farley’s remarks, Mayor Jim Kenney cautioned people against getting together to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday.

“Ultimately, this year more than ever, it’s the thought that counts,” Kenney said. “We all owe it to our moms, and the mother-figures in our lives, to put their health and safety first.”

The mayor directed city residents to, a blog post from the Mayor’s Office of Engagement for Women, with ideas to help residents celebrate Mother’s Day in the midst of COVID-19.

Testing Sites: A list of available testing sites is provided on the City’s website. Click on “Where Can Someone Get Tested?” The list includes private testing sites being run by hospital systems and other organizations across the city, as well as public testing sites. If individuals are not able to get tested through their medical provider or do not have a medical provider, they can be tested at one of the public testing sites listed on the website.

Expanded Testing Standards: The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is now recommending COVID-19 coronavirus testing for anyone regardless of age who has a new cough, is experiencing new shortness of breath, or two of the following symptoms: fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, headache, new loss of taste or smell. The expansion of testing recommendations comes as a result of the increasing availability of coronavirus testing at public health and commercial laboratories. Increased testing for the coronavirus is a key part of the City’s and Pennsylvania’s plan to re-open safely. More details can be found here.