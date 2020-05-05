Philadelphia COVID-19 update: Mayor announces new Mural Arts messaging program, initiatives for youth

An art piece designed for a new program of the city’s Mural Arts Program to help encourage people to observe social distancing and other preventative behaviors to combat COVID-19.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today announced 370 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,410.

Health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said that the numbers continued to represent a positive trend. “We’re clearly on the downslope.” he said

Farley said there were 17 additional fatalities in Philadelphia, bringing the total number of city residents to have died from COVID-19 to 743. Of the 743 total deaths, 392 (53%) were long-term care facility residents.

Farley also said that city hospitals were currently treating 961 patients for COVID-19 and that 27% of general hospital beds and 26% of ICU beds remained available across Philadelphia

Finally, Farley noted that the city had expanded its criteria for testing, noting that now people of any age with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 can get a test at a city site. The city had been limiting those tests to people older than 50. He said preference will still be given to essential workers (like delivery people and grocery store employees). first responders, healthcare workers and people with underlying health issues.

Testing information is available here.

Space Pad Decals

Mayor Jim Kenney announced a new partnership between Mural Arts Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health designed to remind folks about proper social distancing. Space pad decals are being installed at six Philadelphia Housing Authority sites that are serving as feeding sites, and dozens more will be placed in the weeks coming. This project is a part of Mural Arts Philadelphia’s existing space pad program and will be scaled up to include future sites with support from the Partnership for Healthy Cities. You can learn more about the project on the Mural Arts Philadelphia website.

Work and after school programs

Out-of-School Time Goes Virtual: Beginning this week, 128 Philadelphia Out-of-School Time (OST) programs will provide online after-school activities like educational games, lessons, and academic support for enrolled K-12 grade students. OST participants will be able to access fun activities and interactive group projects in STEM / STEAM, arts, crafts, math, music, movement, sports, and more. These programs are open to students enrolled in City-funded OST programs, but the City will make activity resources available online to all OST providers and families who wish to use them. The City is committed to supporting student success during this time—online OST will provide additional academic and social enrichment and interaction with caring and committed adults.

WorkReady Update: The City of Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families, the Philadelphia Youth Network, Philadelphia Works, and WorkReady partner organizations have joined together to create a virtual summer jobs initiative in the midst of the pandemic. They will be using both digital and virtual experiences to build skills and prepare young people for success in the workplaces of the future.

This year, WorkReady experiences will be redesigned. All participants will have a digital experience to earn incentives. These digital experiences are both mobile and computer friendly and will focus on:

Digital Career Exposure to learn about various career opportunities based on personal interests, abilities and aptitudes, leading to the implementation of a career plan.

Financial Literacy to learn how money is earned, spent and saved, and how to use financial resources.

Digital Literacy and Brand Identity to learn how to use, share and contribute to information through digital technologies.

“We know that these summer experiences for young people will be more important than ever in the months and years to come as we collectively contribute to Philadelphia’s and the nation’s economic recovery,” said Chekemma Fulmore-Townsend, President and CEO of Philadelphia Youth Network (PYN). “Our young people are an asset, and we are still #ALLin4WorkReady to cultivate their talent and potential.”

There are three ways to get involved at workready.org: