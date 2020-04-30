Hill inventor, 14, makes 428 face shields for hospitals

Louie Beardell holds one of his face shields next to the 3D printer that started it all.

By Brenda Lange

Local doctors’ offices struggling to stay safe and protect the safety of their patients have found invaluable help in the form of 14-year-old Louis Beardell of Chestnut Hill. The freshman at Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square has turned his love of science and engineering into a philanthropic endeavor that is likely saving lives.

Shortly after he began at-home learning in early March, Beardell was surfing the web and found instances of people using 3D printers to make a variety of objects to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic — splitters for respirators in Italy and face shields, for example. He was intrigued and decided he could do something better with his time than watching TV.

To this point, the Creality CR-10 3D printer he had gotten for Christmas more than a year earlier had been used to make trinkets, model cars and memorably, a hovercraft that he then outfitted with electronics. Now he was ready to put it to a much greater purpose.

“I really got into this printer, and I learned all the ins and outs of using different materials,” said Beardell. “I got an iPad pro for Christmas also and learned how to 3-D model, and I designed all the things I made. I even learned how to do maintenance on it (the printer).” Beardell is self-taught thanks in large part to performing many Google searches and watching lots of YouTube videos. He has even developed a product that is currently patent pending.

With the school day ending by 3 p.m. (including time for homework), Beardell has plenty of time to work with and perfect his current project: face shields that he is donating to area doctors’ offices. After making a prototype that took about four hours to print, Beardell quickly realized that he could make only a few each day, not enough to make much of a dent in the need. That’s when he was inspired to contact Episcopal Academy teacher, Matt Memmo, chair of the computer science and engineering department for Pre-K through 12th grade.

“Louie reached out to me and explained what he was trying to do and asked if he could borrow the school’s 3-D printers so he could increase production,” said Memmo. The school’s administration was supportive when they heard the details, and Memmo orchestrated the delivery of five to the Beardell home, (four Makerbot Replicators and one Blackbelt), where they have taken up residence in the basement, all except the Blackbelt which is kept in the garage because of its large size.

“Louie is curious and has an aptitude [for engineering]. He’s good at taking things apart and putting them together, learning how they work,” said Memmo, who coached Beardell on the school’s robotics team. “He’s super passionate about the subject and is a great kid. He even has fixed the school’s 3-D printers.”

The headband is printed with the 3-D printer using a filament plastic material that Beardell likens to “plastic string, but rigid.” The face shield, made from PETG, a clear plastic sheeting, is sourced from different manufacturers. The clear plastic is cut into rectangular shapes, about 8.5 inches long by 9.5 inches wide. Holes are cut in the top to connect the headband with plastic pins, and the bottom corners are rounded for safety. Now he is printing about 30 each day.

“Our doctors like this design because it juts out from the face a bit so they can fit an N95 respirator underneath and was originally designed by a National Institutes of Health designer,” Beardell said. This design is Beardell’s second; the first had an open space at the top of the headband and a longer face shield. He adjusted the original design so it wouldn’t bump into the doctor’s chest when bending toward a patient. The closed headband provides greater protection as well.

Now in his fourth week of production, Beardell and his mom, Donna, whom he calls his “secretary” (she says she is his “personal assistant”) have produced and delivered 428 (as of April 17) shields. Donna coordinates with the doctors and others who are looking for such protection and helps package and deliver the finished product. The Beardell family initially funded this project, but private donors have stepped in to help. Each shield costs $5 to produce.

Doctors and nurses have reacted in all cases with gratitude, in some, with tears, happy to receive the shields that provide them and their patients a large measure of protection.

“When people who know him hear about this, they say, ‘Wow!’ but they’re not surprised,” added Donna. “He’s always had a generous spirit and is mature for his age, and a leader, involved in a lot of things. We’re very proud of him.”

For doctors like Alexander Anthopoulos, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecological care and a senior physician with Axia Women’s Health, Paoli OB GYN Care Center, the Beardells’ donation came not a moment too soon since the shields are being sent to hospitals caring for coronavirus patients.

“Louie’s shields are high quality, durable and reusable,” said Dr. Anthopoulos. “Disposable face shields tend to fog up easily when wearing N95 masks, but these do not. I am impressed with this project and Louie’s dedication. It is heartwarming and reassuring to know there are young men like Louie who are dedicating themselves to providing assistance during this time of crisis.”

Brenda Lange is a local freelancer and former editor of the Chestnut Hill College alumni magazine. She can be reached at brendalange.com

