City announces 665 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths. Fines increase for COVID-19 violations

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today announced 665 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in the city to 14,468.

City Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley noted that a significant portion of the new cases were for previous cases reported by other counties that have now been re-classified as Philadelphia residents. He said brand new cases still show a decline from the disease’s peak in mid to late April

“Still looking like we’re past the peak, but the decline is very slow,” Farley said.

Farley also announced 66 additional fatalities in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 607. Of the 607 total deaths, 340 (56%) were long-term care facility residents.

Farley reported that 964 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 1,773 people hospitalized in the region (including Philadelphia).



Increased Fines for Violations of COVID-19 Orders:

Yesterday, the City of Philadelphia Board of Health passed a new regulation increasing the penalties for violations of the series of COVID-19 orders the City has enacted. Previously, the maximum fine for all violations of COVID-19 orders was $300. The changes are as follows:

For businesses: The penalty for a violation of the business operation orders or any other regulation concerning those orders is now $2,000 per violation.

For individuals: The penalty for a violation of the orders is a fine of $500 per violation.

Enforcement officers also have the discretion to issue Code Violation Notices (CVNs) to allow payment of lesser amounts for violations of the orders to avoid being taken to court. They are: $700 for violations subject to a $2,000 penalty. $250 for violations subject to a $500 penalty.



Essential City Operations: The Mayor reminded residents that most City offices and operations will continue to be closed until further notice. City employees and the public will be notified as the City begins identifying what City operations and offices will need to begin limited re-opening. Many services continue to operate online or by phone, residents with questions on what is still in operation should visit phila.gov or call 3-1-1 with questions.



Testing Sites: A list of available testing sites is provided on the City’s website. Click on “Where Can Someone Get Tested?” The list includes private testing sites being run by hospital systems and other organizations across the city, as well as public testing sites.If individuals are not able to get tested through their medical provider or do not have a medical provider, they can be tested at a public testing site.



The Philadelphia Department of Public Health, along with the Health Federation of Philadelphia, is working with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) in Philadelphia to expand testing capabilities in underserved communities. Recommended criteria for testing eligibility at the sites are:

Age 50+ and symptomatic.

People under 50 who are at high risk for severe illness due to chronic conditions and are symptomatic.

Health care workers (defined broadly) who are symptomatic or are asymptomatic with close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The City-run location in Center City continues to serve those who are over the age of 50 and are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, as well as health care workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus. The site is available by appointment only and a referral is required. Those who meet the criteria and want a test can call (267) 491-5870 to obtain a referral.

