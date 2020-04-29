Chestnut Hill Development Corporation opens fund for small businesses

The Chestnut Hill Business District announced this week that it had launched a fundraising and grant program to financially support Chestnut Hill Businesses struggling due to lengthy closures to combat COVID-19.

The business district launched a web page for the fund this week at chestnuthillpa.com/donate.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a catastrophic toll on small businesses, as required closures combined with delays in dispatching emergency assistance programs are challenging their ability to weather this storm,” a statement on the page reads. “Even as our community steadfastly supports those retailers and restaurants who have been able to maintain a reduced level of operations, there is a need to mobilize direct financial resources to sustain businesses who are at risk of permanently failing as the lockdown continues.”

The funding will be made available to all businesses within the Chestnut Hill Business District’s service area. Donations can be made to the Chestnut Hill Community Development Corporation (CHCDC), which is a registered 501(c)3 corporation. The CHCDC, through its staff and Board of Directors, will administer grant awards and report on the impact of the program.

To donate to the CHCDC’s Small Business Support Grant Fund and ensuring 100% of your donation reaches small businesses without incurring credit card processing fees, you can mail a check made out to “Chestnut Hill Community Development Corporation” for “Grant Fund Donation” to: Chestnut Hill CDC, 8514 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118. Online payment methods will be available at chestnuthillpa.com/donate.

The business district said it is currently working on the application forms for Hill businesses that want to apply for funding.