Construction ongoing despite city orders to stop

Work continued on 9007 Crefeld St. after a city order on March 27 prohibited all construction work.

By Pete Mazzaccaro

Hill residents who live near 9007 Crefeld Street noticed recently that new construction on the property continued despite clear orders from the city to stop all construction on March 27. Neighbors raised concerns about the project at a meeting of the Chestnut Hill Community Association’s Development Review Committee, which took place via Zoom last week.

The property was purchased by Juniper Development Group in August 2018. The developers secured a building permit for a two-story, detached, single-family home in November of last year, but no construction on the site should have taken place after March 27.

While Licenses and Inspections would normally shut down any unpermitted work being carried out in the city, regular city work has been hampered by wide-ranging closures due to COVID-19. Still, the City of Philadelphia looked into the project two weeks ago and said it would act.

Deana Gamble, Communications Director Office of the Mayor, told the Local that the city had no record of a waiver from the state. Attempts by the city to reach the developers were unsuccessful, Gamble said, and the Department of Licenses and Inspections Audits and Investigations unit would visit the site to issue a stop work order, if the work was indeed not permitted.

Attempts to reach the developers of the site by the Local were also unsuccessful. No violations were recorded for the site as of April 27.

Gamble said anyone who sees construction should contact the city.

“The City encourages people who are witnessing the construction, to report the construction to 311 so that L&I staff can react appropriately,” she said.

This week, construction will be allowed to continue in the state. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said last week that residential construction could once again resume on Friday, May 1, however, any ongoing construction would have to adhere to strict guidelines. Those include:

All people at a worksite must wear masks unless they are unable due to medical or safety reasons.

Protocols must be in place for any worker who might or is confirmed to have COVID-19.

All workers must maintain proper social distancing and each site must have hand washing and sanitizing stations for workers.

Each work site must have a “pandemic safety officer.”

Residential construction projects cannot have more than four individuals on the job site at any time.

Pete Mazzaccaro can be reached at pete@chestnuthilllocal.com