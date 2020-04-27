COVID-19 update: Case total rise to 12,868, Blue Angels to fly over tomorrow.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today announced 302 additional cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia, bringing the total number cases in the city to 12,868.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley also confirmed 12 additional fatalities in the city, bringing the total number of city residents to have died from COVID-19 to 484. He said more than 50% of those who have died — 259 people — were residents of nursing homes.

The Department of Public Health reports 985 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 1,085 people hospitalized in the region (including Philadelphia).

Maintaining Social Distance

With the weather getting nicer and multiple 70-degree+ days coming up this week, Mayor Kenney reminded Philadelphians about the importance of adhering to the City’s Stay at Home Order and social distancing guidelines.

“We are still very vulnerable to a rise in cases, and the only way to prevent it is to continue staying at home unless it’s absolutely necessary,” Kenney said. “If you must go out, wear a mask, give plenty of space between yourself and others, and wash your hands often. The better we follow the public health guidance, the sooner we will get our lives back to normal. And I want to be very clear that the opposite is also true—ignoring the guidance will only prolong our current circumstances.”

Flyover Announced

Also of note, the U.S. Air Force and Navy announced in a press release that they will perform a joint flyover of New York City, Newark, Trenton, and Philadelphia tomorrow, Tuesday, April 28 at 2 p.m.

Both the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds demonstration squadrons will honor frontline COVID-19 essential workers and responders with formation flights. The Navy and Air Force emphasize residents will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home and should maintain all social distancing guidelines.

Gathering in public spaces, landmarks, hospitals, and in large groups to view the flyover is strongly discouraged. To view tomorrow’s flight path for Philadelphia and receive additional updates, follow @AFThunderbirds on Twitter. The teams welcome and encourage viewers to tag the flyover on social media with the hashtag #AmericaStrong.

