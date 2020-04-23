Remembering Quita Horan, a friend who dedicated her life to Chestnut Hill

By Shirley Hanson

Quita Woodward Horan, who died on April 5 at age 86, was my dear friend, colleague, and an inspiration in our mutual love of Chestnut Hill. As her friend, and as a fellow long-time advocate for our green, historic community, I would like to add my memories to David Contosta’s wonderful remembrance published in last week’s “Local.”

As Dr. Contosta described, for Quita, caring for Chestnut Hill was a calling passed along from her great-grandfather Henry Howard Houston. His development on Chestnut Hill’s West Side embraced the concept of a total community – its remarkable setting alongside the Wissahickon Gorge, the 100 or so handsome buildings he constructed, and the institutions he created (or enticed to move to Chestnut Hill) to enhance the lives of its residents.

During long visits to her grandparents’ home, Krisheim, as a child, Quita observed the commitment of her grandparents, Houston’s daughter Gertrude and her husband Dr. George Woodward, to their deep and varied contributions to Chestnut Hill.

Their son, Quita’s father Charles Woodward, carried on their interest in architecture and preservation through the Woodward House Corporation. Trained at her father’s side, Quita soon took charge of managing these buildings.

Nancy Hubby and I, two of the Co-Founders of the Chestnut Hill Conservancy (formerly the Chestnut Hill Historical Society), introduced her to the concept of easements. We spoke about preserving historic buildings in perpetuity through façade easements along with placing conservation easements on surrounding land.

Quita’s interest took her to a Washington D.C. conference of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. I accompanied her to the D.C. conference, along with Bill Washburn, Kathy Shaifer, and Bill Cornell. While there, Quita invited me to visit her beloved (and handsome) Uncle Stanley, who was Chief of Protocol for President Truman.

Stanley Woodward revealed to us that he knew about easements. In fact, he had already placed a conservation easement to protect land he owned near Monticello in Virginia.

Quita never forget her uncle’s commitment to easements. From that point forward, when the Woodward House Corporation planned to sell a house, Quita placed easements on the exterior of the building through the Conservancy’s easement program. That tradition proudly continues through her son Chuck.

Quita was a loyal Director of the Chestnut Hill Conservancy, especially in the workings of its first Historic District Advisory Committee. An active board member of the Chestnut Hill Community Association, she joined its Long-Range Planning Committee during a time of fierce development controversy. Her most visible role in Chestnut Hill was her leadership in forming the Friends of Pastorius Park.

During the last seven years when I would enter her room at the Hill at Whitemarsh, after checking to see how she was feeling at that moment, I often started our conversation with, “Quita, you gave your life to Chestnut Hill.” Then, we would look at books and photographs that reminded her of the Chestnut Hill she loved.

Our last few reminiscences about her life centered on architecture. What I see now is that these buildings were Chestnut Hill to her. And they called out to her because, like her, they and Chestnut Hill connected as one.

I will miss my friend, but her legacy embraces us in Chestnut Hill. We have all benefitted from the life and work of Quita Woodward Horan.

Shirley Hanson co-founded the Chestnut Hill Conservancy in 1967 and is currently Chair of its Preservation Committee.