Philadelphia COVID Update: Cases, deaths steady. City ‘not close to yellow’ for Governor’s reopening plan

Dr. Thomas Farley appearing from his office during today’s COVID-19 update.

City Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley today announced that the city had recorded 583 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the city’s total number of cases to 11,226.

Again, Farley said that many of those cases were old cases from days and weeks prior for people who were not originally known to be city residents. The average for new cases, he said, has been level at around 400 new cases per day.

Farley also said the city had recorded 20 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of city residents to have died from the disease to 443. More than 50% of those who died, 237, were residents of nursing homes.

Faley said that the number of patients in city hospitals had not increased form yesterday, with 953 patients in city hospitals being treated for the disease. Farley said it was “a good sign.”

Despite evidence that Philadelphia was past the peak of COVID-19, Farley said the city was “not close” to advancing to yellow status as outlined by Gov. Tom Wolf’s new plan to reopen regions of the state. In order to move from red status to yellow, a region would have to demonstrate a new case rate of no more than 50 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.

Farley said the city was reviewing the governor’s plan and that the city would certainly need to increase its ability to test and trace COVID-19 cases. Presently, limited test availability and lab capacity has prevented the city from widespread testing.

In Wolf’s plan to reopen, Philadelphia is part of the Southeast regio,n which includes Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks, Berks, Lancaster and Schuylkill counties.