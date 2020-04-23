Letters, April 23

COVID-19 tougher on disadvantaged

We are horrified and outraged at the disproportionate toll that COVID-19 is taking on people of color in Philadelphia and elsewhere because of historic, entrenched social inequities. The safety nets that should be in place for all our people are only holding some. Black and brown people are more likely to hold jobs that can’t be done from home, so they must take public transit to work, hence increasing their exposure to the virus. Preexisting health problems, lack of access to care, food insecurity – all rooted in our nation’s legacy of racism – make folks even more vulnerable to this disease.

Independent of the pandemic, the legacy of redlining and racist banking and real estate practices has put African American communities closer to dirty power plants and highways. These neighborhoods consequently suffer worse air quality, higher rates of asthma, other respiratory diseases, and cancer – the very diseases that then increase the likelihood that they will become sicker or die from COVID-19.

Just when we should be working harder to tackle air pollution and improve public health, the Trump Administration is moving backwards. The Environmental Protection Agency is loosening standards on emissions from vehicles, so we’ll have dirtier cars in the years to come, putting yet more people at risk. President Trump has also recently ordered large-scale suspension of enforcement of environmental laws, which will be in effect for the indefinite future.

These morally egregious acts fit the pattern of the Trump presidency, almost always putting the interests of big business and big polluters ahead of citizens, especially those in most need of support. We urge those in power to correct these many injustices. Please contact your members of Congress and express your outrage.

Rev. Linda Noonan, Senior Pastor

Rev. Dr. Kipp Gilmore-Clough, Associate Pastor

Chestnut Hill United Church

We need spatial distance, not social distance

Many people now use the phrase “social distancing.”

“Distancing” seems necessary for the continuing spread of Covid19 to be slowed or prevented, because it appears that person-to-person contact is the primary mechanism of infection. Furthermore, limiting such contact seems to work, based on Singapore, South Korea and China. However, the effectiveness of this practice is solely the result of spatial distancing and has nothing to do with social separation.

Social contact is a biological need for humans, especially during difficult times. It may be that one reason for the continuing spread of COVID 19 is that “social distancing” is too painful to be effectively carried out. Furthermore, it is both unnecessary and unwise.

What is needed is “spatial” separation, that is, keeping distant physically from other people and other things able to disseminate the disease. It is disturbing to me that some of those whose words carry great weight think it is fine to go about “business

as usual.” The only two ways to end this pandemic are for everybody to get infected, or to stop spreading the virus. There are difficult consequences from both choices.

Spatial distancing accomplishes the later and allows strengthening the connections that help make life worthwhile.

I hope all of us will encourage spatial distancing, but stop advising social distancing, especially at a time when personal and societal connecting is particularly important.

Dr. George L. Spaeth

Chestnut Hill