How people are coping with stay-at-home rules, closed workplaces

Frank Quattrone, an author and college instructor, is now teaching remotely through Zoom, “despite countless technical difficulties.”

By Len Lear

It is no secret that many folks who are normally busy at work in offices, stores, restaurants, etc., are now climbing the walls at home reading books that have been sitting on the shelves for years, binge-watching Netflix movies and shows, getting acquainted with their children, etc. So I decided to contact some local folks I know to see how they are managing at home. Here is a sampling of their replies:

Constance Garcia-Barrio, Mt. Airy, author and freelance writer:

“I’m fortunate to have young families as neighbors. They’ve taken me on a couple of food shopping trips, a boon for me since I no longer have a car. Their kindness allows me to bring home sizable loads of groceries at once. Fewer trips to the store translates into less possible exposure to the virus. I limit the time I spend reading about the virus in the newspaper or viewing news online. Beyond prayer, social distancing and hand washing, there’s only so much one can do. The 24/7 bombardment of death tolls, job loss and misery doesn’t help me.”

Judy Rubin, Mt. Airy, piano teacher:

“For someone who was literally on the go constantly, what was I going to do with all this time on my (frequently washed) hands? Six piano students, subbing at GFS, taking art classes, playing at senior homes, aerobic swimming three times a week, seeing grandchildren, picking up litter around neighborhood. OK, you get the picture. So, now I am 78 years old with several auto-immune issues and on strict orders from my daughter to stay at home 24/7. No problem.

“And speaking of hanging out more, that’s what my husband and I are doing!

We’re catching up on Netflix. He does the shopping for food and supplies and now has time to bake delicious rolls and bread. Since we’ve all been told to shelter in place, the world outside my door seems surreal and frightening.”

Tim Tirendi, North Wales, owns computer services firm:

“Professionally, I am helping clients by remoting into their machines to fix problems. Pickup and drop off are also available. I am also converting VHS film to digital and scanning photos for clients. Business has been slow, but I’m enjoying my time at home with the family. We are taking lots of walks, playing board games, eating all meals together and getting to know each other again. I’m also spending a lot of time on some well needed garage, basement and office clean outs and odd jobs around the house. These are things I’ve been meaning to do for years. I have to say it’s a much simpler life with less stress and a much slower pace than normal.”

Janice MacAvoy, Blue Bell, teacher and photographer:

“I am staying home, drinking water and washing my hands. Our school district has set up Zoom accounts; it’s so cool. Some of us had a Zoom happy hour yesterday, and today we held a Zoom class meeting with our first graders.”

Michael Caruso, Media, piano teacher and classical music columnist:

“As most of my readers know from my column, NOTEWORTHY, I am a member of the piano faculty at Settlement Music School. Although teaching classical music at the piano is a very traditional vocation, that doesn’t prohibit the use of modern technology coming to the rescue at times like these. I continue giving lessons to many students, both the young and (shall we say) the more mature, via the magic of Skype for Business. There are challenges and limitations, but so far it’s been working remarkably well.”

Alice Farber, artist and art teacher, Roxborough:

“How I cope with this, as I do with every difficulty in my life, is humor. Some things I laugh about with Corona virus: to wash your hands for the recommended 20 seconds is to sing the Happy Birthday song twice. Well, I have run out of family and friends to sing to, so now I dedicate the song to orangutans, my toaster, squirrels (if they leave our birds alone), etc. Concerned about running out of toilet paper, my husband and I do marathon trips to ShopRite to get our one toilet paper roll quota every day. We play the only sport with friends which is eight feet away from each other: ping pong … My husband, Paul Sofian, says things are getting so bad that the Mona Lisa is actually frowning.”

Janet Ries Stern, Chestnut Hill, senior advisor for philanthropic advisory firm:

“We are coping well and in a bizarre way, we’re very grateful for how good our life has been and how free of this kind of trauma and drama we’ve had until now.

I do go out to see my daughter and grandchild across the street, and I occasionally take a walk around the block to the co-op, CVS and into the Wissahickon woods, another amazing resource we have in this beautiful village of Chestnut Hill … I have suggested to some of the merchants on the Avenue that we schedule some kind of Chestnut Hill ‘End of Corona craze celebration’ when this is all behind us.”

Frank Quattrone, Willow Grove, instructor at Penn State Abington:

“I’ve always enjoyed interacting with students in a classroom setting, but … now I’ve been tasked with learning how to teach remotely through Zoom, a video meeting platform that seems ideal for education. Despite countless technical difficulties, mostly my own learning curve with this new technology, I’ve managed just fine. My students have been great, helping me with technical issues, emailing me their worksheets and ideas and meeting me at our regular class times to deliver their speeches … My wife and I haven’t left our apartment for the past 10 days but are doing fine because we stocked up on needed medication, foods and other supplies.”

