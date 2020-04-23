A harrowing but necessary trip to the hospital

A trip to the ER during a pandemic holds extra peril.

by Hugh Gilmore

My son’s old record collection includes a ditty from 1915 that goes, “Some little bug is gonna find you someday … Then he’ll send for his bug friends/And all your troubles they will end.” The song is about food poisoning actually – that and dirty air and water – environmental issues that had little governmental oversight in those days when Upton Sinclair’s “The Jungle” was a recent bestseller.

The song popped to mind two weeks ago as I picked up a face mask and vinyl gloves to leave home to buy groceries. I try to dodge that “little bug” going round by getting up before he does and shopping as soon as the store opens. My favorite place is The Fresh Market here in Chestnut Hill. It’s small, spread out, has easy parking, and fresh food. I arrived early that day, filled a small cart with vittles, and headed for the checkout.

When I got there, one customer was in line and I noticed that I was in the middle of the spacing rectangle on the floor. I backed up to get straight with the system. Right away my left heel jammed on something behind me and I was suddenly falling while trying to keep my small shopping cart from tipping over. I lost the brief struggle. I landed on my butt as bread, wrapped shrimp, milk and cheese skidded away.

If I had been alone, I’d have thought nothing of it, but four very nice people had hurried over to ask if was all right. I was embarrassed somewhat. I was sure everyone assumed I had fallen because I have gray hair and a gray beard. (Which might be true, actually, since one seldom, if ever, sees a sober young person fall.) Nothing hurt …yet. A courteous young man offered to help me up and I thought Why not? I took his arm and stood up. After I assured those nice people, some of them employees, one of whom asked if I’d like to see the manager. No, thanks, I said. I paid for my groceries (which my new friends had gathered up for me) and left.

When I got home, my butt and right elbow hurt a little. No bruise down below. I took off my shirt. A half inch above the knob the bloody smear on my elbow said I must have been scraped or cut when my elbow slammed down. I washed the mess with soap and water. Though it was not bleeding much, the wound was about an inch long and quarter-inch wide – through the full thickness of the skin. I poured alcohol over it several times, probed it with an alcohol-soaked Q-tip, poured more alcohol, rubbed lots of Neosporin in and on it and bandaged it. I had promised to take a walk with my wife and son, so off we went.

I checked my arm again when we got home. The wound was hardly bleeding, but a bit wide. Not good, but I wasn’t sure it was serious enough to go to the emergency room on a Monday afternoon during a pandemic. Surely the hospital staff had more to worry about than a cut elbow. Besides, going to the hospital would expose me to “the virus” in a more probable way. I decided to home cure.

Around two o’clock though, I went on the internet and looked at a few sites I trust. They all said a wound over a joint should receive professional attention, probably stitches, to prevent bone infection. I wavered for less than a minute, then grabbed a mask and new gloves and drove to the hospital.

At the emergency entrance a nurse at a temporary computer station stopped me and took my temperature and asked a few virus-oriented questions. Coronavirus patients are not admitted through that portal and no visitors are allowed to accompany patients. Then I signed in, took a seat and waited for the triage nurse to call me. About a half-dozen other people were waiting. In that situation, even in the best times, and in this pandemic especially, everyone is someone to be wary of. I looked around. Some were groaning from sickness. One woman had a throw-up pan in hand and kept bending over it, which made me very nervous. Another woman was fanning herself upwind of me. I moved as far away in that large room as I could. After a half hour I was seen by a very pleasant triage nurse. She said I’d need need stitches. I went back to wait.

I felt quite exposed in that environment. I decided to ask the nurse at the entrance if I could wait outside. He said go ahead, he’d call me. I went out, pulled my mask down and immediately felt grateful to be breathing unfiltered air. I started walking back and forth, doing some stretches, pausing now and then to study the wall. At one point I came past a pillar and suddenly saw a man smoking – just as he coughed. I was close enough to smell his exhaled smoke. There’s more to a smoker’s breath than burnt tobacco. My imagination started up, but I reined it in and kept walking.

An hour later I was called in and brought back to the busy emergency ward. I was told to sit on a gurney out in the hall across from the nurses’ station. I was tired but I kept reminding myself to relax and be patient; people far worse off were waiting too. My problem was low priority on an international, national, municipal and local scale.

After a half hour, a nurse examined my arm, said I’d need stitches and would be attended to shortly. She didn’t replace the bandage. I felt very naked and nervous sitting with an open wound on a gurney in grand central station. She had left a piece of fresh gauze in case I started bleeding. I held it to the cut like a shield and sat and mind-tripped.

Another half hour. I told the nurse I was self-discharging, lived nearby and would return in the morning. I’d had more exposure than I wanted for one day. She talked me out of it and said she’d get the resident to see me right away. A half hour later he put four stitches in my arm out there in the hall. I called my wife and went home, and she told me she’d cooked the shrimp I’d bought so dearly that morning. That was a wonderful meal.

As for the decision to go to Chestnut Hill Hospital: I’m glad I went. My arm seems to be healing well. In a few days I’ll get the stitches out at a Minute-Clinic. So far, I’m not showing virus symptoms.

I do not think I could have, under the circumstances, been treated better than I was by the friendly and professional medical staff. I also do not think the “Little Bug Will Find You Someday” song is funny under today’s circumstances. And finally, I do not think my experience is a big deal given what lots of people are experiencing nowadays. Stay well.

