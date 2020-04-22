Jane Becker, educator, founder of Teens Inc.

Jane Becker, a longtime Chestnut Hill resident, educator, and advocate for youth died at Foulkeways at Gwynedd on Saturday, April 11. She was 88.

Born in Germantown, Mrs. Becker and her husband, Dick Becker, moved to Chestnut Hill in 1954. Mrs. Becker had a distinguished career as an elementary school teacher in the Philadelphia Public Schools, much of it at the John Story Jenks School in Chestnut Hill. A reading specialist, she received her bachelor’s degree from West Chester University and her master’s degree from Arcadia University.

Mrs. Becker was a lifelong advocate for youth, particularly in the Chestnut Hill area. After her retirement, Mrs. Becker wanted to continue working with young people. In 1996, she and Mr. Becker were instrumental in reestablishing Teens Inc. as a gathering place for local teens as well as a resource for leadership, community service, and tutoring.

In 2004, she came up with the idea of hosting “A Taste of Chestnut Hill” as a fundraiser for Teens Inc. featuring foods from area restaurants, bakeries, and farmers’ markets.

In recognition of their work with Teens Inc. and their contributions to Chestnut Hill, Mr. and Mrs. Becker were awarded the Chestnut Hill Award by the Chestnut Hill Community Association. Teens Inc. has also established The Richard and Jane Becker Alumnus Service Award, which is given to an outstanding alum who has continued to serve with Teens, Inc. and work tirelessly to help elevate its operation into their post Teens Inc. years.

She is survived by her children, Richard Becker and Ann Marie Gross and grandchildren Alex Becker, Jake Gross, and Lillianna Gross. Funeral services will be held at Our Mother of Consolation Church once the pandemic has subsided.