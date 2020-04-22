High schooler runs 30 miles to raise autism awareness, food for first responders

Regent Walden, 16, a 10th grader at Plymouth Whitemarsh, raised more than $1,200 to feed Chestnut Hill Hospital Staff.

by Sue Ann Rybak

Regent Walden, 16, a 10th grader at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School had an idea to help raise money for first responders. Walden, who is autistic, wanted to run to raise not only awareness of how capable kids with autism are, but to raise money to help first responders dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last Friday, his campaign allowed him to donate $1,225 to Cosimo’s Pizza Café’, 8624 Germantown Ave. in order to buy food for workers at Chestnut Hill Hospital. Walden had run just over 30 miles between April 9 and April 16.

Initially, Regent’s mother Angela Walden said her son planned on recognizing April as Autism Awareness Month by competing at track meets in his new autism socks. She said when coronavirus pandemic canceled spring track, Regent decided to “put his socks to good use by running every day” and asked community members for pledges, in any amount, for every mile that he ran.

“Mr. Enzo Mandarano, co-owner of Cosimo’s Pizza [Café’], has been so generous with his support and time and has even pledged to donate $100 on top of what Regent raises from his running,” Angela said. “That is huge considering how restaurants are struggling right now.”

She said it’s just another reason why Cosimo’s Pizza has always been their favorite pizza place. Mandarano also promoted the cause on Cosimo’s Facebook page.

His mother said Regent is always thinking about other people.

“He has always been someone who is very tuned into the emotions of other people,” she said. “I love the fact that he is just genuine.”

She said Regent doesn’t have an “ulterior motive” to do something.

When asked why he wanted to give back to the first responders, Regent replied, “They are trying so hard to keep everybody safe, and health and they never catch a break. I wanted to start this everyday run because I wanted to match their hard work by running as far as I could every day.”

Regent’s mother said most people don’t even realize her son is on the spectrum because “he can slip right into activities.”

“When I tell people they say, ‘Really? I just thought he was kind of quiet and shy.”

She is very proud of how far her son has come.

“Regent comes from a family of runners,” she said. His father John and three siblings competed in track and/or cross country in high school.

His oldest sister Emerald Walden, now 27, ran for Villanova University. His mother recalled taking him to his siblings’ track meets as a young child.

“When he was really little, he would hear the gun go off and have a total meltdown,” Angela said. “Even though we explained it and told him it wouldn’t hurt anyone. Just that sound was too much! We would take him to the back of the infield. It’s amazing he’s right on the start line five feet from that gun. Now, it tells him to go and go quickly. It’s a complete 180.”

And go quickly he does – Recently, Regent ran 800 meters in 2:08 minutes. In the past, he has placed first in the 400m at a local competition at Widener University.

“His goal is to become recruited by a Division 1 school for track in high school; that’s what he is shooting for,” Angela said. “He has a lot of pieces to him, which I love.”

In a recent conversation with the Local, the high school sophomore said, “I want people to see that autistic people aren’t that different from other people, they just have a special disability. They are just like every other human being on the planet.”

Enzo Mandarano, co-owner of Cosimo’s Pizza Café, generously donated an additional $500 to the fund bringing the total to $1725.

This article was updated on April 22, 2020.

