City COVID-19 cases pass 10,000, 24 more die

Source: City of Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today announced 475 additional cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 10,028.



Mayor Kenney and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley both commented on the fact that the number of confirmed cases in Philadelphia now exceeds 10,000.

“I recognize that hitting 10,000 cases in our city is hard and scary,” Kenney said. “But as I look around this city, my home, I see hundreds of thousands of people, Philadelphians, doing everything they can to keep others safe. We are feeding each other, we are staying away from each other, we are doing what needs to be done. So, thank you for staying home, for listening to what the doctors have been telling us, for taking care of each other.”

Farley said that despite the 10,000-case milestone, the city had seen the rate of new cases decline.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 10,000 Philadelphians have tested positive for the virus,” Farley said. “Unfortunately, that number will continue to grow. However, the number of new cases diagnosed each day has leveled off, which is a sign that we have slowed the spread of the virus by everyone keeping their distance from each other and wearing masks. We just need to keep that up.”

