Philadelphia reports 604 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths and inconsistent lab reporting

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today announced 604 additional presumptive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 8,045.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley noted that the city had received twice the number of lab reports as they had in the last several days. He said the lack of steady and consistent reporting made it difficult to judge trends based on the reports he gives at 1 p.m. every day. He said a better sense of trends could be gained by reviewing numbers recorded on the city’s website at phila.gov/covid-19.



Farley also reported confirmed 42 additional fatalities in Philadelphia, the highest single day total since the pandemic began. The total number of people to die from the disease in the city is now 264. Of the 264 total deaths, Farley said 137 (52%) were residents of long-term care facility residents.



Farley said there are currently 1,541 patients with COVID-19in regional hospitals and noted there was still general capacity at area hospitals with 33% of hospital capacity available. He said that rising numbers of patients seeking treatment for the disease had forced some hospitals to transfer patients, the Liacouras center hospital is ready to accept patients.

The COVID Surge Facility at Temple University’s Liacouras Center continues to prepare to receive patients affected by the coronavirus.

“This site is now ready to accept patients, though we obviously hope to never have to use it,” said Mayor Kenney. “We are grateful to all of our partners, including our host Temple University, for the incredibly smooth transition of this site from an empty arena to a fully functioning hospital.”

Staff there consists of personnel from the City, Temple University, the Medical Reserve Corps, and other institutions. In addition, the Office of Emergency Management and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health continue to plan for ways to expand and staff this site. Currently the City is hosting members of the National Guard to help advise on best practices for establishing field hospitals.

Please take the time to support our journalism. You can do that with a subscription or with a tax-deductible donation to the Chestnut Hill Community Fund, which launched a support fund for the Local to help us remain funded during this pandemic. Thank you for your support!