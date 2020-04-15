Get the family together to prep meals with easy recipes

My family sitting down for a meal. (Photo by April Lisante)

By April Lisante

When I break down my typical day in quarantine, it looks something like this:

Wake, make my three kids a big breakfast, do a few things around the house or in the garden, make the kids lunch, do some painting or writing, then make the kids a big dinner.

If you see a pattern, you’re not alone. My husband, who works from a table in the corner of the family room, is used to me asking him at around 8 a.m. each day what he thinks he might want for dinner.

I can’t help it. Food is comforting right now, and so is sitting all together at the table each day. It is a gift of precious time in this chaotic world where we now find ourselves. I sit and look around, thankful to have my older daughter home safely a few months earlier than expected from college, and my middle-schoolers home as well.

We all go our own way in the house during the day – the kids on their virtual classes, my husband taking calls, me painting yet another room with Sherwin Williams on speed dial – but meals together have become our little moments of comfort and normalcy. Food has become our way to cook together, sit together, talk together and bond each day as we all face our new reality.

As we enter our fifth week at home without errands, friends’ houses to run off to, or sports activities to take chunks out of the evenings and weekends, we’ve all been cooking together. A lot.

Cooking has always been a way for both myself and my husband to relax, but this being home all day thing has taken it to another level. The hiatus from dining out and going through drive-throughs has translated into an amazing opportunity to make homecooked meals that everyone really likes.

Sometimes, my husband will head into the kitchen at around 5 p.m. and I’ll cook with him. Other times, my 12-year old twins will be with me from start to finish, breading chicken cutlets, chopping veggies and learning the ropes.

The food fest has inspired everyone to think of meals they wanted to try and having the time to cook is making the meals much more intricate, like a daily challenge of sorts to see what we can come up with.

The menus have taken some tweaking. I figured out by the second week of sparse grocery store pickings that I was going to have to get creative. I couldn’t rely on chicken breasts being there every time, or the elusive cous cous. So I’d grab enough basics for a week and wing it.

When I couldn’t find cous cous, the kids tried jasmine rice. One night, instead of making chicken fingers, we took the time to make Pad Thai chicken.

Instead of cold cereal or a Nutrigrain bar like our mornings of old, we bust out the bacon, pancakes and what the heck, we poach some eggs. We sit down together for lunch, too, sometimes with sandwich wraps, quiche (made using leftover veggies and cheeses I throw together) and salads.

Dinner has taken on a life of its own. Comfort foods have been key. Dinners are everything from chicken pot pie to chili. My husband is ecstatic on a daily basis with his breadmaking habit. You get the idea. Something about the smell of slow cooking foods is comforting each afternoon. With so much uncertainty right now, it just makes home feel more like home.

Here are a couple of the recipes we have been making quite often. Enjoy!

Homemade Pita Bread

Makes 10 pitas:



14 ounces skim milk

1 Tbsp. honey

2 packets instant dry yeast

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

3 Tbsp. olive oil

Warm the skim milk to 105 degrees. Whisk in honey and yeast until dissolved. Stir in the flour, salt and olive oil and knead for 8 minutes in a stand mixer on slow speed. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let rise until double in volume, about half an hour. Divide dough into 10 equal portions. Roll out into rounds. Heat a skillet on medium-high. Cook rounds on each side 2 to 3 minutes per side or until light golden.

Breaded and Fried Cauliflower Florets Italian Style

Serves 4:

1 head cauliflower, florets removed

1 ½ cups olive oil

2 cups bread crumbs

2 tbsp. grated parmesan cheese

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

3 eggs, beaten

Mix breadcrumbs, cheese, salt and pepper together in a small bowl. Beat eggs in a separate bowl. Preheat oven to 375. Heat ½ cup olive oil in saute pan on medium high. Take one floret at a time, dip into egg, then breadcrumb until coated. Fry in oil for approx. one minute per side and remove to a sheet pan. Replace olive oil as you fry the cauliflower, making sure at least ¼ inch remains in pan at all times and does not blacken. Place sheet pan in oven and cook for 20 minutes, until cauliflower is softened.

Spinach Cheese Quiche

Serves 4:

1 pie crust (either store bought or homemade)

1 bag baby spinach (can substitute 1 ½ cups broccoli, cooked)

1 onion, diced

1 tsp. garlic, minced

3 Tbsp. olive oil

4 eggs

1 cup milk

2 cups shredded Gruyere cheese (can substitute Swiss or Monterey Jack)

¼ cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

¼ cup fresh basil, chopped

½ tsp. tarragon

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat oven to 375. In a large bowl, mix together eggs, milk, shredded and grated cheeses, basil, tarragon, salt and pepper. Heat olive oil on medium high, then add onion, garlic and spinach. Add salt and pepper to taste and allow spinach to wilt.

Remove spinach mixture to a plate lined with a paper towel and allow to cool. Once cool, add spinach to the bowl with egg and milk mixture. Mix well, then pour into pie crust and bake for 45 minutes. Can be served immediately, or refrigerated or frozen once cooled.

If you have a quarantine food story you’d like me to look into or write about, email me at aprillisante@gmail.com.

Please take the time to support our journalism. You can do that with a subscription or with a tax-deductible donation to the Chestnut Hill Community Fund, which launched a support fund for the Local to help us remain funded during this pandemic. Thank you for your support!