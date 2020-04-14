Philadelphia update: 317 new cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths

Today, Dr. Thomas Farley announced that the city had recorded 317 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive tests in the city since the epidemic’s start to 7,130.

That number is a good bit lower than yesterday,” Farley said, but added that some labs were not able to report new cases for reasons that were not clear to him. “[That number] may be falsely low.”

Farley said that 16 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who have died in the city to 206.

Farley also said he had spoken to the heads of every major health care provider in Philadelphia and that all said they were seeing increased number of patients but still had capacity to handle more patients. The city still has 30% of its ICU beds available.

