Local effort underway to make masks for Chestnut Hill Hospital

Michael Sweeney, CRNP, Emergency Medicine, (2nd from left) meets with ER staff during morning huddle to prepare for the day.

by Sue Ann Rybak

It was a simple gesture. Sew fabric mask covers for people who needed them at Chestnut Hill Hospital, 8835 Germantown Ave. Chestnut Hill resident Hillary O’Carroll, 49, the proprietor of Isabella Sparrow, 8433 Germantown Ave., asked Anne McNiff, executive director of Chestnut Hill Community Association (CHCA), to contact the hospital and ask them if they needed mask covers.

She explained that a mask cover is a cover for the surgical mask, which is medical grade. It extends the life of the medical-grade mask.

“It’s like a mask for a mask,” she said. “I think it’s really important to give people ways to help. People are feeling really helpless right now. And that’s going to increase in the coming days. And what we need to do is find a way for people to do their part.

“Who is ‘Rosie the Riveter’ of our time?” she said. “She might be ‘Susie the Seamstress. Sewing protective masks are something people can do to support our medical professionals, who are the ones who face the most risk. And if we are not in that field, we are sitting at home watching them be heroic.”

Unfortunately, O’Carroll, 49, said she is “not a seamstress” that’s why she volunteered to organize the Facebook group Philly Mask Task. She said while she can’t be “Susie the Seamstress.” There are a lot of people in the community who are, and she knows they will come through to help. They definitely have.

Philly Mask Task is currently making masks and welcomes anyone capable of sewing with a machine to join the team. Patterns, assistance, and pickup/delivery is available to make the process run smoothly. The group is also seeking fabric donations and is beginning to make surgical caps and gowns for the hospital as well.

Chestnut Hill Hospital is also accepting donated masks. If you have facial masks that are not currently not being used, the hospital will accept them. Any type of mask is acceptable, including surgical, N95, construction, etc.

To join Philly Mask Task go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/269564350704869/

Arrangements to drop off of items can be made by sending an email to ChestnutHillMarketingGroup@towerhealth.org. A hospital representative will meet you in front of the hospital. Remain in your vehicle, and the representative will remove the items.

This article was updated on April 13, 2020.