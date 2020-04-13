City new cases, deaths from COVID-19 down, Mayor writes to congress for aid

Cases per day reported by the city. Note that some of the lower dips in the line indicate incomplete reporting as many labs in the city do not report during the weekend.

The current trend of a lessening of both new cases of and deaths related to COVID-19 continued, giving city Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley reason to strike his most optimistic tone yet.

In the city’s daily briefing, Farley reported 427 new cases, for a total of 8,813 since the pandemic began. He also reported 14 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the city to 190.

“It looks like we may be at the peak of our epidemic,” Farley said.”

Farley said 711 people were hospitalized in the city with COVID-19 but that hospital’s continued to have extra capacity at the ready.

“There are plenty of hospital beds and plenty of ventilators,” he said.

Mayor Jim Kenney opened the daily briefing by saying he had written to U.S Congressional leaders that the city needed “direct and flexible” funding in order to avoid drastic cuts to city services.

“Cities and states cannot effectively address and recover from this pandemic without a robust federal partnership and response,” Mayor Kenney said in the letter, which was reeased by the city. “While I am appreciative of all that has been done so far, much more is needed to ensure that Philadelphians can safely survive the crisis and thrive beyond it.”

A copy of that letter is available here.