City marks highest single day of deaths from COVID-19, hopeful that rate of new cases has plateaued

The city recorded its highest single day total of deaths due to COVID-19 but officials remain hopeful that the rate of new cases has reached a plateau as new cases have remained steady for the past five days.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley reported that 33* city residents had died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the city due to the disease to 137.

Farley noted that 67 of those 137 who died were residents of nursing homes and that 89 who have died are older than 70.



Farley also reported that the city had recorded an additional 522 cases, bringing the total of reported cases in the city to 5,793. He noted the fifth day of new case reporting at around 500 indicated the city may have reached a more regular rate of infection, but he cautioned against runaway optimism.

“I hope this is where it tops off, but we can’t be sure just yet,” he said.

As always, Farley said residents should not let down thier guard against the virus and said the only chance the city had of beating the disease was to continue aggressive social distancing and precautions, such as using masks when going to grocery stores or other areas where you might be within six feet of others.

* Dr Thomas Farley announced 35 deaths and later revised the number down to 33. The stated total of 137 is correct.

