Crime Report: Two burglaries, nine thefts from vehicles

The following crime report is for the past two weeks. Crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from March 24 to April 5, 2020.

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

March 26. Three Thefts from three separate vehicles. Theft from vehicle on Valley Green Road at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Complaint #1 stated an unknown person broke both back windows on his vehicle and took the listed items: two Nintendo consoles and clothing from 2014 Toyota Cruiser.

Complaint #2 stated an unknown person broke her driver’s side window and took her pocketbook and wallet with listed items: one black pocketbook, Fulton debit card, child support card, gift cards and $70 in cash from 2012 Toyota Sienna

Complaint #3 stated sometime between 4:45 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. an unknown person broke the driver’s side front window to her 2019 Jeep Cherokee. The listed items were taken: one gold clutch, one U.S. passport, one Wells Fargo Visa Debit card, one PA Driver’s license and one PA registration and $10 in cash.

March 29. Theft from vehicle. The complainant called the 14th District and stated that her Nissan Maxima PA Tag KGP6629 was parked on the 7600 block of Stenton Avenue. When she returned to the vehicle, she noticed someone had removed the rear passenger side rim and tire. The total value of all items taken was $400.

March 29. Theft from vehicle on Valley Green Road. A woman told police she parked her car and went for a walk. When she returned, she noticed her passenger side rearview window was broken out. The woman told police that an offender took her purse from inside the vehicle. The purse contained the following items: college I.D., two credit cards, wallet, and work authorization card. The total value of items taken was $150.

March 30. Theft from vehicle. A man told police he parked his 2005 Silver Nissan Murano with PA Tag #KRR4152 near the intersection of Valley Green Road and Wolcott Drive. When he returned, his passenger side window was broken and his sister’s backpack with belongings was missing.

April 2. Theft from vehicle on Valley Green Road. A woman told police she left her purse containing her driver’s license, debit card, medication and car keys under the seat in her 2010 grey Honda Civic with N.J. Tag #A11HNR. Complainant was unsure if the vehicle was left unlocked. There were no signs of forced entry.

April 4. Burglary on the 8600 block of Germantown Avenue. The owner of the Chestnut Hill Coffee Shop told police that between 4 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., an unknown person broke the front window of his coffee shop. Then the offender took 30 bags of coffee and $60 worth of cleaning supplies. The complaiant cleaned up the crime scene prior to police arrival. The total value of items taken was $500.

April 4. Theft on Valley Green Road and Wolcott Drive between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. A woman told police she parked her car in Valley Green and then went for a walk. When she returned, she noticed that her purse was missing. The purse contained her driver’s license, credit cards, $500 in cash, prescription sunglasses, car keys, house and office keys. The total value of all the items is approximately $700. There were no signs of forced entry.

April 5. Burglary on the 8700 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 11:38 a.m. The witness arrived at the Chestnut Hill 7th Day Advent Church to find signs of a forced entry to the pastor’s door. The following items were taken two uncashed checks and two laptops. The items are valued at $2,800.

April 5. Theft from vehicle on the 8000 block of Crefeld Street.A woman told police an unknown person entered her vehicle and rummaged through her glove box. The woman did not know if anything was missing at that time. She stated she may have left her vehicle unlocked.

Summary: Eleven crimes for the two week period – Two burglaries, nine theft from vehicles

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.