City records 20 new deaths from COVID-19, Mayor will rewrite city budget

At today’s 1 p.m. briefing on the city’s fight with COVID-19, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced that the city has recorded 544 new presumptive positive cases and 20 additional deaths. That brings the total number of cases to 4,272 and the death toll so far to 65.

Farley noted that 26 of the 65 deaths took place in nursing homes and that 43 were people older than 70.

Farley said that hospitals continued to have capacity to handle new patients but also said that area hospitals were looking for health care workers to help. People interested in volunteering can register at phila.gov/mrc

Farley said he hoped to see the number of new infections decrease soon but expected deaths from the disease to continue to rise, as those figures lag behind the numbers of new positive cases.

New Budget

Before Farley’s remarks, Mayor Jim Kenney said that he would present a new budget and a new 5-year plan to City Council on May 1. The revision, he said, was necessary because of how dramatically COVID-19 has changed the outlook the city had when it passed its budget earlier this year.

“I can tell you that we anticipate that the City will face a substantial increase in expenditure and significant decrease in tax revenue because of the larger economic impact of COVID-19,” said the Mayor. “While it is too early to quantify that impact, it is likely to be hundreds of millions of dollars. That means we’ll have to make difficult decisions on city spending, the likes of which have never before been needed.”

Religious observations

Rev. Naomi Washington-Leapheart, Director for Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs, said the city had collected resources for residents observing important religious ceremonies this week and urged Philadelphians not to celebrate together.

“For all faith communities, please, do not gather in-person,” she said. “Please do not gather clergy, musicians, singers, and other lay members to conduct worship for a live streamed audience. Please do not rearrange your space to accommodate six feet between seats. Any group of any size carries risk of transmitting the coronavirus.”

For all city’ resources, see: phila.gov/covid-19.

