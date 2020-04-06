City cases climb, police officer dies due to COVID-19

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced 539 additional presumptive confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the city’s total cases to 3,728.

Faley said the large increase is due in part to a backlog from labs that don’t all report over the weekend.



Farley said there were two new deaths, bringing the city’s total number of deaths due to coronavirus to 45. He said there are also some deaths that are being investigated that could add to the total.

Farley said there are currently 495 people hospitalized in city hospitals and 887 in the Philadelphia region. still, he said, there continue to be 40% of general beds in the region that are still open.

“There’s plenty of availability for medical care,” he said.



Mayor Jim Kenney also announced the first death of a Philadelphia Police officer from COVID-19, Lieutenant James Walker.

“This weekend, we lost a friend, a family member, a hero,” said the Mayor. “Any death is tragic, but today, it hits close to home. We have seen the first death in our family of City employees. The pain for Lt. Walker’s brothers and sisters on the force is compounded by their recent loss of Sergeant James O’Connor—another life that could not be mourned fully due to the gathering restrictions surrounding COVID-19. This is a heartbreaking reminder that the virus is affecting people throughout our community—especially those on the frontlines.”

