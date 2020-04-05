In Philadelphia, recycling collection moves to every other week. No collection this week.

From the City:

Because of staffing concerns, the Streets Department is revising its collection schedule. Recycling materials will be collected on an every-other-week schedule starting next week. Starting tomorrow, residents should hold their recycling materials for the week (Monday, April 6 through Saturday, April 11). Recycling collections will resume on Monday, April 13 with every-other-week collections through at least May 15. Regular trash collections will continue on or as close to their normal schedule as possible. Residents should expect some delays as the health crisis continues to have an impact on employee attendance.