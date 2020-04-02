City Council passes $85.4 million in relief, city; COVID-19 cases continue to grow but hospitals have capacity

Mayor Jim Kenney signs $85.4 million emergency aid package to help the city fight COVID-19.

Mayor Jim Kenney today signed into law an $85.4 million aid package to fight COVID-19. Of that total, $85 million will be made available to the city’s Managing Director’s office. City Council has discretion over the remaining $400,000

“We thank City Council members for their swift consideration and approval of this transfer ordinance,” Kenney said. “Making these funds available is critical to protecting the health of Philadelphians, and our Administration will continue to collaborate with Council to manage this difficult situation.”

“These are extraordinary times,” said Council President Darrell L. Clarke. “The crisis we are facing brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented. Every part of our economy is going to feel the impact of these months of sheltering-in-place. Just as the stimulus plan at the federal level is believed to be the first of many steps on a long road to our nation’s recovery, what Council voted on and approved today is just the beginning of what we will need to do to help our residents, small businesses, and other organizations rebuild after this pandemic.”

COVID-19 cases continue to rise but hospitals have capacity to spare

Philadelphia health commissioner Thomas Farley announced an additional 425 confirmed cases of COVID-19in the city, bringing the city’s total to 2,100 since the first cases were diagnosed on March 10.

Farley also said the city has recorded two more deaths due to the disease, bringing the total dead in the city to 17.

Farley broke down the ages of those who have died:

1 between the ages of 40 and 49.

2 between 50 and 59

9 between 70 and 70

4 between 80 and 89

1 older than 90

He noted that nine of the 17 were residents of nursing homes and stressed that further measures were being taken to secure the safety of residents and caregivers in group health care facilitates.

“The City has been working closely with providers on protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within these facilities, to ensure proper treatment for infected residents, and to safeguard other residents,” he said. “Many of these facilities are also receiving direction from the State Department of Health. The clusters we’re seeing are evidence that despite these thorough and proactive efforts, halting the spread of the virus is a growing challenge.”

While case numbers continued to climb, Farley said area hospitals are not currently experiencing a stress to capacity. He said there are more than 500 COVID-19 patients in the Philadelphia area, which includes Montgomery, Bucks, Delaware and Chester counties. There are, however, 12,000 hospital beds in the area.

In addition to people hospitalizes for other health issues, Farley said hospitals in the area are reporting another 44% capacity available. Emergency Department visits are also seeing at only 50% of normal use.

Please take the time to support our journalism. You can do that with a subscription or with a tax-deductible donation to the Chestnut Hill Community Fund, which launched a support fund for the Local to help us remain funded during this pandemic. Thank you for your support!