CH Meals on Wheels thanks community for support

Henry Bromley, food service director at The Hill at Whitemarsh, loads a Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels volunteer’s car with soup and sandwiches.

by Lauri A. Barish, Executive Director, Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels

Thanks to overwhelming support from the community, Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels has been able to continue providing nutritious meals to neighbors challenged by age, disability, illness, or injury.

“Our volunteers are temporarily packing and delivering from First Presbyterian Church of Springfield,” reports CHMOW operations coordinator and Chestnut Hill resident Joanna Maier. “The outpouring has been incredible; we’ve had inquiries from so many people wanting to help that we now have a volunteer waiting list.”

Several organizations have stepped up to partner with CHMOW, notably The Hill at Whitemarsh (soup and sandwiches), Manna on Main Street (dinners and milk) and Procacci Brothers (fresh fruit) to ensure that CHMOW clients enjoy a healthy diet during the COVID-19 crisis.

Feedback from clients and their families is heartwarming. “My name is Katie. You and your organization have been delivering meals to my mom for a few years. THANK YOU for continuing this service to her, and others during this difficult time. I live in Virginia, so it is hard for me to deliver food to her, but it is so comforting to know that your organization is doing everything you can to make sure (delicious and nutritious) meals are delivered on those who are vulnerable.”

For Katie and her mom, and all those who benefit from home-delivered meals, CHMOW is extraordinarily grateful.

