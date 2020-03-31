Coping with coronavirus: How to take care of yourself and work from home

For those of us fortunate enough to work at home, having a neat, organized and quiet space is key.

By Allison Hackman

In mid-January, my partner and I began reading reports about an infectious disease spreading across China. The news alarmed us. And yet, when the coronavirus finally arrived it still felt as if we had woken up to an alternate reality. Like the moment of shock upon finding a snow-covered world outside your window, even after consistently checking the forecast. The difference, of course, is that this virus is entirely invisible.

Thinking about my middle-aged parents with compromised immune systems added more anxiety and stress to the equation. For weeks, they did not seem to grasp the full gravity of the situation. The parent-child dynamic reversed as I implored them to stay home and reminded them to wash their hands.

After I sent them a lengthy email, including some of the New York Times coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, my pleas finally struck a chord. I’ve heard this peculiar role-reversal experience echoed by friends and other millennials online. The unexpected return of my teenage years, though unsettling, eventually provided a bit of much-needed comedic relief.

Early reports seemed to indicate the disease primarily affected older, more vulnerable people. However, it’s now evident that young, healthy people are also susceptible. (In fact, most of Philadelphia’s positive cases are people between the ages of 20 and 39.) Regardless of age, heeding recommendations like social distancing and thorough hand washing protect not only you but those around you. Finding something to laugh about every day doesn’t hurt either.

Working Remotely

In January, before this all began, I started a position as a remote part-time copywriter. As a social introvert, the freedom and flexibility of working from home suit me well. However, I know this is not the case for many people who suddenly find themselves operating remotely.

On the surface, much of my daily routine remains the same. The primary difference is having my partner home all the time. We sync up our schedules for part of the day, while also giving each other space. Spending more time with those we love is a gift. Simultaneously, living in close quarters for extended periods can pose unforeseen challenges, requiring extra care and communication.

People privileged with the opportunity to work remotely will continue to adjust to a new, if temporary, normal. One of my close friends, Jess Connor, misses her desk and the focus often found in an office environment. She does, however, enjoy staying in her pajamas.

For some, getting dressed in work clothes and maintaining the same sleep schedule will help. For others, rocking sweatpants and enjoying an extra hour in bed is just what the doctor ordered. Paying attention to your physical needs is also important. Stretch out those muscles and give your eyes a break too. Maybe even consider investing in a pair of blue light reduction glasses.

Social Isolation: Staying Safe & Sane

The full-time employees at my company cope with social isolation by engaging over email, sharing productivity tips, scheduling video conferences, and participating in team-based challenges. If your virtual team has not done so yet, perhaps you can initiate an activity.

Remember to practice acceptance and focus on what you can control. Stay up to date, while also managing how much Coronavirus-related news you consume. And, in the meantime, try some of these tips for staying safe and sane during social isolation:

Here are a few other things to do while we wait out this virus and “flatten the curve”

Make & Bake

Baking and cooking are two wonderful ways to relieve stress while also nourishing you and releasing pent up energy. Whether you prefer to strictly follow a recipe or improvise, never underestimate the power of mixing things up in the kitchen.

Connect Virtually

Missing social interaction? Stay in touch. Send a letter, shoot a text, write an email, and call your friends and loved ones. Schedule play dates, happy hours, dinner parties, and other gatherings over FaceTime, Skype, or Google Hangout.

Google Chrome just released an extension designed to help you sync up with others while watching Netflix. You may not be in the same room, but now you can easily enjoy a joint virtual viewing experience.

Rest & Relax

Have you always wanted to start your movie bucket list? Perhaps now is a good time. Pop some popcorn and snuggle up on the couch. If you need to have a cathartic cry, let it out. In the morning, sleep in, or take an afternoon power nap. Have pets? Show them some love. They are certainly happy to have you home.

Learn & Create

Websites like Udemy offer online classes, ranging from topics like crafting a narrative to lessons in marketing. Multiple Ivy League schools are also providing hundreds of free classes to the public. Other healthy ways to spend your time include journaling, writing a gratitude list, busting out the old craft box, and creatively reorganizing your home.

Stimulate & Challenge

Lose yourself in a riveting book or read together as a family. Tease your brain by looking up challenging trivia questions each day. In the evening, break out the board games or a deck of cards for some healthy competition.

Move & Groove

When you just need to groove, turn up the speakers and have a dance party, if that’s your thing. You really can dance like no one is watching, because let’s face it, no one is. To further ease cabin fever, explore the great outdoors. When you do, remember to say hi to your neighbors while keeping a generous distance.

Another way to stay active is through at-home workouts. FitnessBlender.com is a great resource for everything from strength training to Pilates. For slower paced movement, try a free Yoga with Adriene video on YouTube.

Express Gratitude

Give an extra big thanks to your delivery drivers, trash collectors, postal workers, medical professionals, caregivers, and everyone else working diligently to serve us through this unprecedented collective moment.

Organizations and non-profits across the country are mobilizing to support those most immediately devastated by this public health crisis. If you have the means, donate money or resources to those in need. Humans are incredibly resourceful and resilient creatures. We can work together to support one another through even the most unpredictable times.

Most of all, remember to find things to celebrate. Ultimately, life is still precious and unfolding, even if in unexpected ways.

Allison Hackman is a Hill resident, copywriter and contributes as a freelance writer to a variety of publications.

Please take the time to support our journalism. You can do that with a subscription or with a tax-deductible donation to the Chestnut Hill Community Fund, which launched a support fund for the Local to help us remain funded during this pandemic. Thank you for your support!