Couple choose Water Tower for coronavirus-friendly wedding spot

Allison Antenucci and Anthony Sottile were married on Friday, March 27,in a beautiful, impromptu ceremony at the Chestnut Hill Water Tower. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, they were unable celebrate with many family and friends as originally planned. Instead they had their wedding in a quiet spot beside the Water Tower where the bride has many happy memories from growing up nearby. Passersby kept a respectful social distance and a few smiling family members looked on sharing in the enjoyment of their special day and wishing them much happiness together.

Photo courtesy of McMasters Photography

