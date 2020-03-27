David Segal, 81

Luau costume

Lifelong Philadelphia resident David Segal, died at the Cathedral Village senior living community in Roxborough, Philadelphia on March 12, 2020.

Born July 16, 1937 , David grew up in the Grays Ferry neighborhood and was a resident of Chestnut Hill since 1991. He attended Central High School, 203rd class, Temple University and the Graduate School of Fine Arts of the University of Pennsylvania, earning a Master’s degree in City Planning.

After serving in U.S. Army Reserve as a Captain in Civil Affairs, David made a career at the Comprehensive Planning Division of the Philadelphia City Planning Commission, where he specialized in the preparation and publication of population and housing data.

He shared with his wife, the artist Karen Segal, a love of cats, birds and the beauty of nature. As an active amateur photographer, he was passionate about black and white film, collected miniature cameras, and became a member of the Germantown-Mt. Airy Camera Club.

A talented craftsman, he designed and built radio control model planes as a member of the Keystone Radio Control Club and was a Patron of the National Modeling Museum.

David is survived by his nieces Amy Segal and Beth Segal and nephew Eric Segal.

Contributions in David’s memory may be made to Philabundance.org and Kittycottage.org