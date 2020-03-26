Tour a Woodmere exhibition with the director, virtually

by William Valerio

Director, Woodmere Art Museum

Woodmere’s exhibition, Fully Saturated is about the many ways that artists step forward with bright color to express emotions and tell stories. We organized the show back in December of 2019, imagining that in the gray days of January, February and March, it would bring joy to our visitors and lift the spirit. Little did we know how much we would need that lift!

Fully Saturated is the sort of exhibition I love in a special way because it is mostly built around works of art in Woodmere’s own collection, with just a few external loans. In this way, we get to show off our strengths! It is also designed with families in mind. In the middle of winter, parents and teachers are looking for smart, interesting experiences to share with children indoors, and we seek to oblige.

Like so many of you, I’m working from home and I’m writing this on Sunday, March 22, the day that Fully Saturated was supposed to close to the public. In honor of the exhibition, I offer a director’s tour, virtually, and encourage you to visit Woodmere’s website and walk through the show with me. The exhibition includes some important early modern paintings, like Arthur B. Carles’s Abstract Bouquet (1939)—a masterpiece of the collection—and it comes right up to the present with paintings made last year by artists who are still in their twenties. Please enjoy, and follow this link for the tour: https://tinyurl.com/fullysaturated

