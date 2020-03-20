How to explore history at home

History at Home’s web page

By Lori Salganicoff,

Executive Director, Chestnut Hill Conservancy

Let’s take a socially distant stroll through history.

While we all stay close to home, we invite you to virtually explore the Chestnut Hill area through the treasure trove of the Conservancy’s free, searchable, online Archives. Here you will find community stories from our past, in the comfort of your home.

In addition, our staff and key volunteers are busy converting many of the fascinating illustrated lectures and Night of Lights slideshow content to free YouTube videos, and will be sending these and other fun-at-home activities to you regularly. These HISTORY AT HOME videos will range in length from about 5 to 90 minutes, with topics including “Chestnut Hill’s historic businesses,” “Preserved Northwest Philadelphia,” “Vanished Northwest Philadelphia,” “The Italian Artisans Who Built Chestnut Hill,” “People and Structures of Wissahickon Park,” and much more.

This week, we will start HISTORY AT HOME with one of our most recent and most popular lectures – “The Railroads of Chestnut Hill,” a 90-minute slideshow given in October 2019 by railroad historian Ted Xaras.

While our staff and key volunteers work remotely for the time being, we remain available by email. Thank you as always for your steadfast support of our green, historic, urban village. We hope to help find ways to be together even if physically apart from each other!

For now, be well, and keep in touch.