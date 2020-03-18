Barbara Nancy Dean Youngblood

Barbara, a life-long resident of Germantown and Mount Airy, passed away peacefully after a vibrant and hustle-filled life. Preceded by husband, Robert Barry, and son Robert junior, she leaves greatly grieved daughters Susan, Sharon, Sandra and Nancy, and son D Alex. Family includes six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A graduate of Henry H Houston school, and Germantown High School, and a Temple University attendee, she loved her community and was known as an exciting and fun friend and acquaintance. A life-long attendee of Mount Airy Presbyterian Church, she was the lead alto in the church choir for thirty years. An avid sportswoman, she lettered in three areas in high school and followed all Philly sport teams her entire life. She loved to laugh and could spin a wonderful yarn. Barbara, even as a free-spirited adult, could be discovered riding bikes with the neighborhood children or grabbing all available young ones to take to a drive-in double feature! She was a fun lady.

Known for her take-charge and leverage an opportunity, Barbara was an entrepreneur and hustler who would stretch for friends and family and accomplish jobs and chores to offer funds to spoil her family. Life-long friends Lois and Sydney were her last great joy in reminiscing the carefree and simple accomplishments of the greatest generation. We request you say a silent prayer and have a beer for a woman who was a joy to us all.