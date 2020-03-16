Philadelphia Cricket Club closed after member shows symptoms of COVID-19

The Philadelphia Cricket club announced yesterday that it was closing immediately after one of its members show signs of having COVID-19, the disease resulting from the novel coranavirus. The announcement was made via emails sent out to members.
The note indicates that the member used a number of the club’s facilities but does not indicate if that member was tested. The full note from club president John White reads as follows:
With the health and well-being of the membership and staff in mind, the decision has been made to IMMEDIATELY close ALL facilities at both campuses (takeout orders scheduled for tonight will be fulfilled).Earlier today the club was made aware that a member is symptomatic for a possible case of coronavirus.
This person used the gym and squash facilities in recent weeks. This family of members will be self-isolating. In the next 24 hours the club will contact anyone who can be identified as potentially having interacted with the symptomatic member, and details on exact usage of club facilities (days/times) will be provided.The EC and EEC will be meeting today and tomorrow to further discuss the path forward and an email will be sent to the membership & staff tomorrow with a more detailed explanation of our circumstances and plans.
In the days and weeks ahead, our leadership team will continue to carefully monitor the situation and make daily assessments in order to make the best decisions for our Club. You can trust that each decision will be made with the utmost consideration for the welfare of our members and staff.We appreciate your patience and support as we continue to confront challenges during these unprecedented times.
F. John WhitePresident