Chestnut Hill Business District shares info, hours of operation for Avenue businesses coping with COVID-19

The Chestnut Hill Business District published a statement on its website today encouraging people to continue to patronize Avenue shops and businesses if they felt comfortable to do so. This followed news that the state had ordered all schools in closed for the next 14 days.

“Small businesses and their employees are especially sensitive to the economic instability that accompanies such occurrences, and we ask that our customers continue to patronize our merchants in whatever way they feel comfortable,” wrote Business District Director Philip Dawson, “In order to protect customers who are visiting stores in person, Chestnut Hill businesses have adopted a variety of enhanced sanitary measures, including frequent cleaning of public contact areas, making hand sanitizer available to customers, and implementing more rigorous employee hand-washing standards.”

The district’s page contains an up-to-date list of member businesses that have altered their hours and/or are taking special measures in light of COVID-19 concerns.