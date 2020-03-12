Springside Chestnut Hill Academy to close tomorrow due to COVID-19 concerns

by Pete Mazzaccaro

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy announced today that it will close after classes today due to concerns around COVID-19. The school will be closed starting tomorrow, March 13, through March 29.

The school was set to begin Spring Break on March 19 through March 29. The early closing through next week means the school lose only four days from its regular schedule.

In an email to parents and school community members today, Head of School Steve Duggan said that the school was not aware of any student, faculty or any other member of the extended school community as having tested positive for the disease. The measure, he said was more out of precaution.

Duggan said students would be told to bring relevant books and computers home in the event they needed to continue schooling at home if necessary.

