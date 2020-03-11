Crime Report: Two thefts from vehicles

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from March 3 to March 9, 2020.

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

March 7. Theft from vehicle on unit block of Valley Green Road. A woman told police she parked her Silver 2011 Toyota Rav 4 on Valley Green Road around 1 p.m. When she returned around 4 p.m., she discovered the passenger side window broken and a black NCAA swimmers backpack containing clothes, shoes and make-up missing from passenger side footwell. The estimated damage to the car is $400.

March 8. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of Valley Green Road. A woman told police that at approximately 7:05 p.m. she noticed someone had broken into her vehicle and taken the listed items: a red purse, a pair of glasses and multiple cards. The total value of the items taken is approximately $551.

Summary: Two crimes for the week – two thefts from vehicles

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.