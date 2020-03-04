Hill’s Bohemian Pink begins program to recycle plastics shunned by curbside collection



Bohemian Pink owner Monika Schermer

By Eric Seamans

Climate change is one of the greatest threats to humanity. If we don’t change the wasteful culture surrounding our lifestyles, our situation will only get worse. One business in Chestnut Hill, however, is starting a trend.

Bohemian Pink, a women’s clothing and accessory retailer at 8638 Germantown Ave., is participating in Trex’s Recycling Challenge, a program started by the outdoor-equipment manufacturer, which uses recycled plastics to build its products.

Trex is sponsoring this program throughout the country, not only to obtain materials for its products, but to help keep plastics out of garbage cans, landfills and animal habitats.

“As retail stores, we generate a huge amount of waste and recycling,” said Monika Schermer, owner of Bohemian Pink. “I try to be as environmental as I can at home but it really bothered me that Bohemian Pink’s environmental impact was not great. So much of our merchandise comes wrapped in clear plastic. We asked our vendors to eliminate this unnecessary packing but it’s not always possible. As a result, we try to reuse as much as we can. With the Trex project, all I have to do now is weigh it, drop it off and send Trex my totals each month.”

Philadelphia and Springfield Townships do not accept plastic films or bags in their recycling. Trex, however, does. Through Bohemian Pink (and every other organization participating in their challenge), Trex accepts grocery bags, bread bags, case overwrap, dry-cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, ice bags, wood-pellet bags, ziplock and other resealable bags, produce bags, bubble wrap, salt bags, and cereal bags. The only requirement is that all recyclable items be free of food residue and water.

Bohemian Pink isn’t the only business in Chestnut Hill participating, either. Many of the shops throughout Chestnut Hill have also committed to the recycling effort such as Busy Bee Toys, Baker Street Bread, Artisans on the Ave, Windfall Gallery, and TC Unlimited.

Schermer said that collections have nearly reached 100 pounds of material already. Once they reach 500 pounds, “Trex will donate a high-performance composite bench to the Chestnut Hill business community,” said Schermer in a statement. After this goal is met, the 500-pound goal will be reset, and the community will work toward another.

Schermer is proud that Bohemian Pink is leading the way to a greener Chestnut Hill, and taking their commitment even further by creating reusable bags for shopping. They will also no longer give free packaging, such as bags, with purchases. The business hopes the option to buy bags will make customers think about whether or not they’re really necessary.

Schermer is even expanding her involvement in the Trex Recycling Challenge beyond her business. As a service unit manager with the Girl Scouts of Springfield Township, she has the Girl Scouts participating.

“We hope to increase public awareness and complete our goal by Earth Day,” said Schermer, who is inspired by the youth of today and Greta Thunberg’s being named 2019 Person of the Year by Time Magazine. “We should all be like Greta!”

Chestnut Hill will continue its green initiative, perhaps causing other districts to follow suit.

“The Chestnut Hill Business Association is proud to kick off the second year of its ‘Green Business on the Hill Program’ in spring 2020,” said Philip Dawson, executive director of the Chestnut Hill Business Association. “We look forward to furthering our identity as Philadelphia’s greenest commercial district through additional program enrollments, business sustainability resources, and new recycling programs for plastic film and styrofoam supported by local partnerships.”

Schermer has ideas on how the public can get even more involved.

“The public can do a better job recycling everything,” said Schermer, “be it paper, cans, plastic, et cetera. Reduce, reuse, then recycle! We cannot continue like this. My guess is that at least 50% of what people throw out could be recycled. Some areas of the country don’t even have recycling.”

Chestnut Hill paints a stark contrast to many other cities in the country. While the community changes its disposal habits, other areas must participate as well.

The public can drop off any of the aforementioned plastics at the Chestnut Hill Business Association Welcome Center at 8514 Germantown Ave., Threadwell at 8432 Germantown Ave., and, of course, Bohemian Pink.

Any school or organization can enroll in the program, and learn more at trex.com/recycling/recycling-programs. Monika Schermer can be reached directly at monika@bohemianpink.com.