CHCA Board supports 10 W. Gravers; CHBA planning welcome signs



by Pete Mazzaccaro

The Chestnut Hill Community Association tackled a lengthy agenda. It voted to support a number of zoning variances, reviewed current membership initiatives and received a report on Chestnut Hill Business District Initiatives from its executive director, Philip Dawson.

Variance support

The most immediately consequential decision the board took was to support the use exception variance for Top of the Hill Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, which last year purchased 10 W. Gravers Lane and plans to move to the location from its current Top of the Hill Plaza spot this spring.

Board member Larry McEwen, who is also a member of the CHCA’s Land Use Planning and Zoning Committee, made the motion to support the use exception provided the owners approve signage with the CHCA’s Streetscape Committee and return to the CHCA’s Development Review Committee in November to review parking for the business on the block. Top of the Hill had already agreed to limit hours to 7 p.m. two days a week, 5:30 the rest of the week, and to keep no regular hours on weekends.

The board supported the motion unanimously and will send a letter of support to the Philadelphia Zoning Board of Adjustment, which will review the variance request later this month.

The board also voted to support a steep slopes variance for 9509 Wheelpump Lane. Ralph and Natalie Hirshorn, the home’s owners, are building a detached garage on the property. That plan, having received extensive review by the CHCA’s zoning committees, was supported by a a unanimous board vote.

Membership

CHCA Executive Director Anne McNiff reported that the association’s new membership promotion, the Chestnut Hill Experience and Passport, has been a success with 417 member renewals to start 2020. She said that at the same time last year, the CHCA had only processed 245 renewals.

In addition, McNiff said the CHCA has added 94 new members, a good start on the way to a goal of 1,000 this hear.

McNiff also said she would start a campaign to raise awareness of the association’s “belong.” Yard signs. She’d like to get more of them onto lawns in the neighborhood and will be promoting them on the association’s social media accounts.

CHBA presentation

Chestnut Hill Business District executive director Philip Dawson gave the board a quick presentation of current initiatives at the business district.

Topping his list was a plan to add two new “gateway” signs to Chestnut Hill – one will be placed on the Stenton Avenue median at Bethlehem Pike and the other will be placed in a park at the bottom of the hill, near Germantown Avenue and Cresheim Valley Drive.

The total cost of the plan is $22,000, for which the business district has just over half, Dawson said. The business district is actively fundraising for the remainder.

“We hope to be done by spring,” he said.

In addition to the new signs, Dawson said the business district was working on “way-finding” signs for Germantown Avenue, with maps and store locations to help shoppers find their way. He also said the city would begin replacing pedestrian lights at Cresheim Valley Drive and Germantown Avenue, working their way up the avenue with a completion date some time next year. Finally, he reported that PennDOT was replacing and permanently repairing many potholes along Cresheim Valley Drive, which has been a recurring problem in recent years.

Pete Mazzaccaro can be reached at 215-248-8802 or pete@chestnuthilllocal.colm