Crime Report: One theft, two thefts from vehicles and one attempted theft from vehicle

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from February 17 to February 23, 2020.

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

Feb. 17. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of West Mermaid Lane. A complainant walked in and wanted to report a theft from vehicle. The complaint stated that an unknown person broke into his car and stole a pair of Rayban glasses, Angelo American glasses and $40 in cash.

Feb. 17. Theft on the 8000 block of Germantown Ave. Complaint said an unknown person took a cigar from the shell gas station without paying.

Feb. 17. Attempted theft on the unit block of West Mermaid Lane. The complaint told police that a male – between the ages of 16 to 20 years old went into his gray 1987 BMW PA 82M2 without his permission. There was no damage to the vehicle, and nothing was taken. The vehicle was left unlocked at the time of the incident.

Feb. 21. Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of Benezet St. A woman told police an unknown person took all four tires off her 2012 BMW. She added that the person left her vehicle propped up on cider blocks. The items are valued at $400.

Feb. 22. Theft from vehicle on the 400 block of W. Willow Grove Ave. A woman told police an unknown person broke the driver’s side rear window of her vehicle. The following items were taken: one wallet, one set of house keys, office keys, various IDs, debit card, store credit cards, two check books, car keys and $25 in cash.

Summary: one theft, two thefts from vehicles and one attempted theft from vehicle

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.

