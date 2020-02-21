For heart health month, enjoy heart-friendly food

Enjoying a moment at Malelani Café (from left) Terry Rival, Debbie Ansile and the author, George Drakopolos, owner of Malelani Café.

By George Drakopolos

I don’t think I have to tell you all the heart healthy benefits of the classic Mediterranean diet, but what I would like to share is more than about what we eat. My Greek lifestyle of food, family, debate and laughter is like a layered Greek salad set in the center of the dinner table of life. It’s not only about eating healthy, and the quality of the food, but living a happy life. Being healthy is feeling whole and that is what my cultural heritage has given me.

As a chef I have grown to love and appreciate more and more the authentic and classic sides to meals and smaller things in life that my family taught me. Each day I find it best to mix in everything all I have learned along the way and take a deeper look into the many sides of life.

I have a little Greek Café in Mt Airy called Malelani Greek Café, where I share my culture with the community. Healthy Mediterranean food includes lots of vegetables, fresh herbs and natural ingredients that my patrons now crave, and the nation as a whole has become more accepting of. Now more than ever all of us have many healthy vegetarian and vegan options because of the ethnic influences that have created a plethora of side vegetables and sauces that are tasty and good for us. In most international cultures, meat is only a small portion of the meals. There is more of an emphasis on the sides on the plate to be served. If you haven’t already, you should try taking a smaller portion of meat and adding more vegetables on your plate.

Forget the rich dishes you find in restaurants and chain coffee shops. Consider more what your grandparents and descendants brought from their country – the heritage foods and ingredients. The side dishes speak volumes about a place. My mother bakes the desserts we sell at the cafe. And the salads and dips I make are from whole, fresh ingredients with some spice and laughter mixed in to meld the flavors. Even just a squeeze of lemon goes a long way to brighten flavors!

And speaking of lemon, don’t forget it is also important to drink healthy beverages that don’t have a lot of sugar. Many herbal teas are served at our café, made from herbs that are known to be beneficial to our health. We even have a local tea maker, Craft Tea, who blends a variety of soothing and unique teas on site to serve our customers. They are also packaged for purchase to take home to enjoy.

Ask your family, and I’m sure you will not only get recipes for family dishes to enjoy, but recipes for life. My Greek culture is about sharing the sustenance of life.

George Drakopolos’s Family Recipe for White Bean Salad

3 Qts. Canellini Beans

½ c. minced red onion

2 ribs minced celery

½ c. Copped roasted red peppers

2 lemons, zested & juiced

1 Tbs. Kosher salt (or to taste)

1 tsp. crushed red pepper

2 c. walnut pieces

4 cloves fresh garlic, crushed

½ c. E.V. olive oil

1 bu. Italian basil

Mix altogether then marinate for 2 hours. Before serving remove garlic cloves.