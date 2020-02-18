PC freshman Butler prepared to lead hoops program into future

Penn Charter freshman guard Mark Butler just completed his second season as a varsity basketball starter for the Quakers. (Photo by Ed Morrone)

by Ed Morrone

Mark Butler didn’t elicit the best first impression at his first varsity basketball tryout two years ago. The tryout began at 2:50 p.m., and Butler was late because middle school classes didn’t dismiss until 2:55.

Yes, that’s right: middle school.

Butler just wrapped up his second season as a varsity starter for Penn Charter as a freshman, and at 15 years old is already a grizzled Inter-Ac veteran. After posting consecutive 1-9 league records in Butler’s first two seasons, primarily because of how young the team was, he represents the future of the Quaker hoops program as it heads into next season hoping to be a contender for the program’s first Inter-Ac title since 2004. PC might not be true contenders for a league crown until Butler’s junior year in 2021-22, but the fact remains that the Quakers are loaded with young talent and ready to rise up the standings.

Butler, a Mount Airy native, came to Penn Charter in sixth grade after former head coach Jim Phillips saw him play in a CYO championship game. The test to gain admittance to the elite school was difficult, but Butler got in, and when he was in eighth grade he was invited by new head coach John Owens to attend the varsity high school tryout.

“When they invited me to the tryouts, at first I thought it was a joke,” Butler said. “I was late and it was hard with all the running that I wasn’t used to. I was a little nervous, but I did my thing, it was good and now we’re here today.”

For Butler, who was used to dominating middle schoolers, the speed, quickness and pace of the game was the most difficult adjustment to make, especially on the defensive end. He was thrown into the fire in the team’s first game against Germantown Friends, scoring just four points in what he recounted as “the worst game of my life.”

But in the team’s second game, Butler scored 12 points, and in the next one against Abington Friends, he tallied 21 in a PC victory.

“That was my coming out game,” he said.

It wasn’t until the team’s league-opener against Haverford where Butler truly felt he belonged. He only scored two points, but the Quakers were only down by two at halftime to a team that would end up going 28-0.

“It felt good to compete against them at such a young age,” Butler said. “It really gave me a lot of confidence going forward.”

As an eighth grader, Butler played in all 26 of PC’s games, averaging just under 9 points per game overall. The point guard, who currently stands at 5-foot-9 (“I like to tell people I’m 5-foot-10,” Butler said with a laugh), still has some growing to do. He doesn’t turn 16 until Aug. 30, yet already plays with the poise of a senior. Butler is the team’s best ball handler and does his best work off the dribble, showing opponents that he’s a lot stronger than he looks. His three-point shot still needs work, but he can score at the rim, pull up from mid-range or use his vision to spot an open teammate for a trey when the defense collapses on him.

Butler can often be found attending 7 a.m. workouts led by Owens over the summer, and his dedication has paid great dividends already. As a freshman, Butler averaged 14.1 points in 10 league games (good for eighth overall) and averaged 12.3 points in 23 total games, good for the second highest marks on the team behind senior Ryan Holmes.

“I was really nervous coming in, but Ryan and the upperclassmen took me in as a little brother and asked me to hang out with them,” Butler said. “The older guys were all accepting and took me under their wings.”

Now, it’s time for Butler — along with fellow talented freshmen Keith Gee, Trey Shinholster and Colin Schumm — to lead the next generation of Quaker basketball into a more successful future, one that equals more than two league wins over the past two seasons. With Malvern Prep, Episcopal and SCH Academy all graduating its best player or players, the time is now for Butler and company to strike. Reigning champ Malvern will lose the league’s all-time leading scorer in Deuce Turner but will return a talented core of Rahdir Hicks, Fran Oschell, Lonnie White and Brock Dudek, while the Jordan Longino-Casey Traina two-headed monster will have many calling for Germantown Academy to be league favorites in 2020-21.

That’s just fine for Butler, as the challenges ahead will only leave him hungrier to ascend the mountaintop. The team’s season ended in the first round of the PAISAA Tournament on Friday (the Quakers won a play-in game last week, the first postseason victory for Butler), but with three full years of eligibility remaining, the freshman who is already a grizzled veteran is determined to ultimately deliver the Quakers another long-awaited Inter-Ac championship at some point.

“We’re on the rise, and next year is an important opportunity,” Butler said. “We feel like the wins are coming, especially for my junior year, but we’re trying to get some next season too. I’m going to go even harder now — more shooting, more cardio, more running so I can play the full game and do the same things in the fourth quarter that I can do in the first. The strength aspect is huge for me; I’ve got to get stronger so I’m ready to go against bigger guards like Longino, but I’ll be ready to compete with them.

“All the work I’ve already put in, it’s showing, and I’m going to put even more in so that I can become even more ready to lead this program.”